‘The club’s a mess’, ‘Looks very, very amateur’ – These Derby County fans react to takeover update

Derby County’s proposed takeover is still on course to happen, whilst online documents suggesting another group are interested in buying the club are false.

Derby are distancing themselves from documents circulating online about another proposal to buy the club. Understood several claims in the proposal are wildly inaccurate. They’re still confident in BZI and that the takeover will be completed. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 24, 2021

That’s according to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway, who dismissed the latest rumours as ‘wildly inaccurate’. He also provided a latest on the situation involving Sheikh Khaled’s deal purchase the Rams, which is still said to be on track.

“Derby are distancing themselves from documents circulating online about another proposal to buy the club. Understood several claims in the proposal are wildly inaccurate. They’re still confident in BZI and that the takeover will be completed.”

Of course, Derby fans have heard all of this before, with the deal initially being approved by the EFL way back in November.

Despite that, it still hasn’t gone through, much to the frustration of all connected to the East Midlands outfit. That includes boss Wayne Rooney, who has made it clear that he wants new signings to be made before the transfer deadline.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, and it’s fair to say the Derby supporters won’t believe it’s done until an official announcement is made.

