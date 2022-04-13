“The club should definitely…” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit weighs up fresh deal for 24-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Last summer, Charlton Athletic signed Corey Blackett-Taylor on a short term deal that would see him remain at the club until January 2022.

However, after some good performances, the Addicks extended his contract, committing the 24-year-old to the Addicks until 2023.

That means this summer the Addicks must either cash in on the winger, or try to extend his current contract, and with with that being said, we asked FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming for their opinion on whether or not the club should look to extend Blackett-Taylor stay at the club even further.

“I think the club should definitely be looking to extend Blackett-Taylor’s contract.” Ben told FLW.

“He was sort of in and out of the team when he started but he’s now made that left wing back position his own.”

“I think what’s often frustrated me with Jaiyesimi and Leko is what Blackett does so well and that’s the way he drives with the ball, the way he takes on a man, and he can really take two or three men out of the game.”

“In that regard, he’s similar to Adama Traore, although his skillset is obviously that of League One and not La Liga.”

“I think he’s definitely one that we should be looking at extending his contract.”

“Whether he’s playing left wing back or hopefully further forward next year if we play maybe a 4-3-3, I think he’s definitely someone who should form a key part of the foundations of next years team.”

The Verdict

Given how quickly Charlton moved to extend Corey Blackett-Taylor’s short term deal at the club just goes to show the impact he had at The Valley in his early time with the club.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has made 24 appearances in League One and has established himself as first choice on the left flank.

With his current deal set to expire in 2023, Blackett-Taylor is certainly worthy of an extension, but given he only signed that deal less than six months ago, it remains to be seen whether the club are willing to do so.

For now, he must continue to put in good performances for the Addicks as they look to finish their League One campaign strongly.