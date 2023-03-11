“The club really does need promotion” – Journalist makes claim on Sheffield United’s financial situation

Journalist Nathan Hemmingham believes it’s important that Sheffield United do get promoted at the end of the season if they are to remain under their current owner Prince Abdullah and want to avoid selling key players, making this admission via Yorkshire Live.

The same reporter also revealed that the Blades “would be up against it” financially if they didn’t win promotion, with the club currently under an embargo because they have defaulted on transfer payments.

They are yet to have this embargo lifted and that could be because current owner Prince Abdullah may be keen to see Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi settle the debt instead.

Mmobuosi is currently in the process of trying to complete a takeover deal for United, though he is yet to get the green light from the EFL who seem to be taking a closer look into him before deciding whether he’s a suitable candidate to take the club forward.

According to the Daily Mail, he has already pumped money into the club and that may come as a bit of a concern to many supporters who will be wondering what the financial situation is like at the club.

The Star, however, previously reported that the Blades weren’t close to going into administration. Yorkshire Live journalist Hemmingham believes promotion could be vital for them though if United are still under the stewardship of Prince Abdullah for the long term.

He wrote: “If the current ownership model stays the same, financially United will be up against it and the only way out if they cannot bring in investment will be player sales.

“That said, promotion to the Premier League solves all their money troubles regardless of who is in charge.

“They are two months away from achieving that. It’s fair to say the club really does need promotion.”

The Verdict:

It’s perhaps premature to mention administration because United could always sell some of their key players for a very decent amount of money, so you’d back them to remain afloat regardless of whether they go up or not.

Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge could generate them a decent amount of money, even if both of them will only have a year left on their contracts when the summer transfer window comes around.

If they do want to keep hold of their star players though, including those whose contracts expire in the summer including Oli McBurnie, you feel promotion or the takeover will be important.

They can’t rely on Mmobuosi to get this deal over the line though because many takeover deals have fallen through across the EFL before, with Henry Mauriss failing in his previous quest to secure the Blades.

This is why Prince Abdullah needs to start planning for the summer – and should be looking to get this embargo lifted as quickly as possible regardless of whether a takeover happens or not.

That will allow manager Paul Heckingbottom to plan for the summer.