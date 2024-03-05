Former Portsmouth attacker Patrik Berger has discussed his former club's bid to win promotion to the Championship after a 12-year absence.

The former Czech Republic international spent two seasons at Fratton Park between 2003 and 2005 when the club were a Premier League side, but Pompey have endured some dark days since relegation from the Premier League.

Portsmouth spiraled down the divisions and were a League Two club just three-and-half years after relegation from the top-flight of English football in 2010.

However, the club are having a revival and look set to return to the second-tier of English football after last playing in the Championship in 2012.

Patrik Berger discusses Portsmouth's promotion bid and the club's fanatical support

Berger, who made 60 appearances for Pompey between 2003 and 2005, is a well-known face in English football, having also played for the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Stoke City during the late 90s and noughties.

Despite playing for a number of clubs in England, Berger clearly has a soft spot for Pompey and has been keeping a close eye on how they've been getting on this season.

The former Czech Republic international said via Betway: "I would love to see them get promoted just because of the fans, because I think when I played at Portsmouth for two years, they were unbelievable.

"They appreciated that we played in the Premier League and the support home and away was excellent. They were always the twelfth man for us."

Pompey's supporters have stuck with the club despite their plight from the Premier League to the lower echelons of League Two, and Berger recalls one time in particular where Pompey supporters showed their loyalty.

"One example was when we played Manchester United away and were getting beat, they were still much louder than the Manchester United fans.

"They sit top of League One and are in good form right now, so I hope they can get automatic promotion. I would be buzzing for the fans and the club. They deserve it."

Pompey's 2023/24 promotion bid

Pompey are seven points clear at the top of League One, with just ten games remaining, so they are firmly in touching distance of promotion to the Championship.

League One table - 05/03/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 1. Portsmouth 36 29 76 2. Derby County 36 30 69 3. Bolton Wanderers 35 24 69 4. Barnsley 34 25 66 5. Peterbourgh United 34 21 62 6. Stevenage 35 14 60

However, the club's supporters have been through enough over the last decade or so to realise that nothing is done yet, and they won't be celebrating prematurely.

Third place Bolton Wanderers have a game in hand over Portsmouth and if they were to pick up three points there, they would be just four points behind Pompey and the nerves may start to kick in at Fratton Park.

However, Pompey will be buoyed by their recent form as they have dropped just one point from their last 5 games and are currently nine games unbeaten.

At this point in the season, it doesn't matter how they are winning as long as they continue to pick up the three points, and that was the case with their most recent victory over Oxford United.

Being able to grind out victories, or win without playing particularly well is the sign of a promotion-winning side, and Pompey are within touching distance of a promotion that has felt a long time coming.