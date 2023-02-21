“The club is so special” – Gareth Ainsworth sends QPR message as appointment confirmed

Gareth Ainsworth has revealed his delight after he sealed a return to Queens Park Rangers as Neil Critchley’s successor.

The R’s made the decision to sack the former Blackpool chief over the weekend after a dismal run of form that saw Critchley only win one game after his arrival.

Since then, the focus has switched on his replacement and the QPR hierarchy have wasted little time in bringing in the next man, with Ainsworth leaving Wycombe to join the R’s.

The 49-year-old made over 150 appearances for the Londoners in his playing days and his appointment will be greeted positively considering the fine work he has done with the Chairboys in the past decade.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Ainsworth explained why the chance to come back to QPR was one that he couldn’t turn down.

“This is all a little bit surreal. It has been a whirlwind two days and leaving Wycombe Wanderers was very tough because of the connection there. But this is QPR and when I spoke about something special forcing me away from Wycombe, this was pretty special.

“I really want to challenge myself. This is going to be a real challenge because the club is so special to me, and so huge as well. I want to get Loftus Road absolutely rocking again and I hope the fans will get right behind me and right behind the team.”

The verdict

This is an emotional moment for Ainsworth and you can tell by his comments that he is extremely proud to be back managing a club that is obviously close to his heart.

Crucially though, he is ready to make the step up as he has done a brilliant job with Wycombe for 11 years and will now be ready for the challenge at QPR.

For the R’s, it’s a good appointment after the failed move for Critchley and all connected to the club will be buzzing for the weekend game at home against Blackburn.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.