‘The club is a shambles’ – Many Sunderland fans left irritated by player’s Stadium of Light exit

Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has failed to reach an agreement for a new contract at the Stadium of Light, with the 32-year-old signing a two-year deal with Rangers and returning to Scottish football.

The goalkeeper was signed by Sunderland ahead of the 2018/19 season and he’s made 90 appearances for The Black Cats over two seasons.

However, in those two seasons he’s failed to help Sunderland return to the Championship. Last year, they were beaten in devastating fashion by Charlton Athletic in the play-off final, whilst this season, under Phil Parkinson, Sunderland have missed out on the top-six following the curtailment of the season.

And ahead of a third year in the third-tier of English football, Sunderland have failed to get a new deal over the line for their goalkeeper, which has led to McLaughlin turning his back on the English game and linking up with Rangers and Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

The departure of the goalkeeper has irritated many at his now-former club, with their frustrations aimed at the board, who haven’t managed to strike a deal with McLaughlin.

Here, we dive into the reaction…

Don’t think anyone can blame him. We are in league one and he has the chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in Scotland. Careers are short. He deserves to be at a higher level. Best of luck to him. — Adam Guest (@adamguest) June 23, 2020

Not a great surprise🙄 — Graeme (@gmangeegee) June 23, 2020

Can you blame him the club is a shambles — Neil lang (@Neillang057) June 23, 2020

Don’t blame him, he has been messed about by the club for ages. Good luck to him. — Chris Black (@Cblack12345) June 23, 2020

I don't blame McLaughlin one bit for leaving, he's gone from a basket case of a club to a team playing in Europe. I do however blame Stewart Donald for ignoring his contract situation and not bothering with an attempt to resolve it until last week. Unacceptable. #DonaldOut #SAFC — Joe Burton (@jburt13_) June 23, 2020

The whole Jon McLaughlin saga has been horrendous. Arguably our player of the season his first year and should’ve been given an extension/better terms last summer. Another cross against Donald’s tenure. Think McLaughlin will be the Rangers number one next season #SAFC — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) June 23, 2020

I can’t help but feel gutted about this Jon McLaughlin transfer yes he was always going to go back home to Scotland and play in Europe but we could’ve offered a new contract nine months ago and sold him for 5 million (which is what Steward Donald said he was worth) #SAFC — Lewis (@lewis_safc21) June 23, 2020

Don’t blame McLaughlin going to Rangers, the mess we are in #SAFC — SAFC Dolphins (@sportmad72) June 23, 2020

So Big Jon McLaughlin has gone !! No surprises there at all 🤷‍♂️😤 #SAFC @SunderlandAFC @SAFCFanTV 🔴⚪️💔 — Shaun Middleton (@ShaunMiddleto15) June 23, 2020