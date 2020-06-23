Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘The club is a shambles’ – Many Sunderland fans left irritated by player’s Stadium of Light exit

Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has failed to reach an agreement for a new contract at the Stadium of Light, with the 32-year-old signing a two-year deal with Rangers and returning to Scottish football.  

The goalkeeper was signed by Sunderland ahead of the 2018/19 season and he’s made 90 appearances for The Black Cats over two seasons.

However, in those two seasons he’s failed to help Sunderland return to the Championship. Last year, they were beaten in devastating fashion by Charlton Athletic in the play-off final, whilst this season, under Phil Parkinson, Sunderland have missed out on the top-six following the curtailment of the season.

And ahead of a third year in the third-tier of English football, Sunderland have failed to get a new deal over the line for their goalkeeper, which has led to McLaughlin turning his back on the English game and linking up with Rangers and Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

The departure of the goalkeeper has irritated many at his now-former club, with their frustrations aimed at the board, who haven’t managed to strike a deal with McLaughlin.

Here, we dive into the reaction…


