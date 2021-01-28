‘The club is a shambles’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to fresh twist in manager hunt

Paul Cook has reportedly not been offered the Sheffield Wednesday job despite recent reports, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from many Owls fans.

Tony Pulis was sacked in December and The Athletic reported yesterday that Cook had rejected an offer to become his replacement.

The report suggested the former Wigan boss had been interviewed but talks had broken down because he was offered a short-term contract until the end of the season.

According to Yorkshire Live, however, that is not the case and Cook has not been offered the job, nor has he been interviewed by the Owls.

It is understood that the 53-year-old coach has applied twice for the role since Pulis’ sacking but while talks have been held with the club hierarchy things have gone no further.

Cook is available after leaving Wigan in the summer and has an excellent record in the EFL, having won promotion with the Latics, Chesterfield, and Portsmouth.

He also has experience of successfully leading teams to Championship survival, something that would be useful given Wednesday are in a relegation scrap at the moment.

This latest twist in the manager hunt has drawn a frustrated response from Owls fans, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

It’s literally right there in front of us the perfect solution, we’ve not had to even seek him out he’s come to us and we’ve still messed it up. Only Wednesday https://t.co/lvrhC01AWG — Jude (@judehallowl) January 28, 2021

Should have been appointed ages ago, the club is a shambles and going into league 1 — John Grant (@Granty62owl) January 27, 2021

Disgraceful. Who told you that @domhowson. Paxo? — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) January 27, 2021

I don’t believe anything that comes out of that club anymore. It’s rotten to the core. I want my club back! — Danny Halpin (@dannyboyhalpin) January 27, 2021

Well somebody is lying somewhere Dom. The club is rotten to the core right now. The fans have given everything they can it’s about time the people in charge answered the serious questions. — Mark Pashley 🇬🇧 (@steelermark) January 27, 2021

Club is rotten — Dan (@DanWalkerDJ) January 27, 2021

He deserves better than us — DavOwl (@BigDave35942245) January 27, 2021