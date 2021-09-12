‘The clock is certainly ticking’ – The pressure on Nigel Adkins at Charlton Athletic: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With just four points from six games at the start of the season in League One, serious questions are beginning to be asked about Nigel Adkins’ credentials as Charlton Athletic manager.

The Addicks’ 2-1 defeat at home to Cheltenham Town on Saturday increased those concerns with the club now sitting above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Jonathan Leko’s second half strike on his second debut for the club will give the supporters a crumb of positivity that the players can turn their form around, but it is not looking good ahead of away trips to Wycombe Wanderers and Gillingham.

Here, we gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether they believe that Nigel Adkins is under pressure after Charlton Athletic’s awful start to the season…

Billy Mulley

Nigel Adkins is certainly stepping into dangerous territory and returning four points from six League One games is definitely a worrying sign for a team who have promotion ambitions this season.

The standard of League One has seemingly increased this season, purely when looking at the talent that the division has been able to attract this year, whilst Charlton have had a relatively tough start to the season.

However, they have a squad that is capable of achieving brilliant things, and under Adkins they are under-performing.

Adkins has brought in a lot of players this summer, and whilst he has added a number of players who could quite easily still be operating in the Championship, it will take some time for them all to gel.

The Charlton boss is certainly under pressure as it is, but I would give him another three or four games to determine if the players are learning to adapt to his style of football, or the appointment is just not working out.

Adam Jones

Oh, absolutely.

After seeing the club spend money on the likes of Jayden Stockley, Sean Clare and Charlie Kirk, the club will be expecting results from a manager who went unbeaten with the Addicks in all but one of their latter 15 league games of the 2020/21 season.

With the League One side winning just one and drawing one of their opening six league games, this leaves Adkins in a perilous position. And the loss against a recently-promoted side, even after having time over the international break to work on things after their game cancellation against Gillingham earlier this month.

Knowing they have the calibre of players to get them out of this mess if things got even worse, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to give a proven manager in Adkins another few games to sort things out. But a loss away at a very tough Wycombe side could spell the end of his time at The Valley.

The clock is certainly ticking on his tenure – and only a victory at Adam’s Park next weekend may save his job.

Toby Wilding

You have to feel that the pressure will surely be increasing on Adkins the longer Charlton endure results such as this one.

In the end, Adkins was backed rather considerably in the transfer market during the summer, so there will be an expectation on him to get a return on that investment at The Valley.

However, given some of those signings only came in very late in the market, it does feel as though Adkins deserves to be given the chance to try and get those new recruits to gel in this side.

But with Charlton now doubt expecting promotion this season, there may not be much time for Adkins to change things if the club want to get back in the second-tier, meaning the Addicks boss may well need to find something to kickstart his side’s season sooner rather than later.