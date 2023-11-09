Highlights Jack Clarke has established himself as one of the best players in the Championship, with strong performances for Sunderland this season.

Jack Clarke has been a key player for Sunderland and Tony Mowbray this season and established himself as one of the best players in the Championship.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals and claimed a further 12 assists in Championship and play-off matches last season upon Sunderland's return to the second tier from League One.

He has been a key cog in Sunderland flying up the table so rapidly, taking huge strides forward in his personal development in the process. That has continued this term as well, only fuelling further speculation regarding his future.

The winger was always likely to have interest from teams higher up the footballing ladder, and is evidently a Premier League player in terms of his quality already. However, it may take a major offer to come in, as it's hard to see a world where the Black Cats would accept anything other than a substantial bid for him.

They, and Mowbray, will be keen to retain his services until the summer at least in the hope of securing promotion to the Premier League after seven seasons away from the top-flight already.

How has Jack Clarke performed so far?

Clarke was signed permanently last summer from Tottenham Hotspur, following a successful initial loan spell with Sunderland in League One. He is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026.

He moved at a very young age from Leeds United to Spurs which cost a reported £10million with add-ons, but it was not a successful transfer, prompting them to loan him to second tier clubs to recapture that early potential.

QPR and Stoke City were two of those before he moved to League One with Sunderland, and Tottenham eventually chose to cut their losses on him entirely to move to the North East permanently.

The forward has continued where he left off from last season and contributed nine goals and one assist in 16 games in all competitions already to carry Mowbray’s side into the play-off picture once again.

The Black Cats will have been aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League again this year, having finished sixth in their first season back in the division last term, and Clarke has been at the heart of things again so far.

And, back in the summer, Sunderland rejected a bid of £10m from newly promoted Burnley for the 22-year-old winger, hoping to hold onto Clarke in order to boost those chances of promotion.

What should Sunderland do with Clarke?

In the short-term, Sunderland must do all they can to retain his services past the January window, and then reassess things in the summer. If he has a season even more productive than last year, then he will either put the Black Cats in a strong position to gain promotion, or he will have increased his value further.

Irrespective of that, the other thing Sunderland must make sure of is to insert a clause in his deal with whoever signs him.

Ideally, a sell-on percentage figure of at least 20%, which is more than reasonable given his ceiling and what he could soon go on to become.

He could well attract another move up the footballing ladder in a few more years if he departs Sunderland, to a more elite team towards the upper reaches of English football.

Clarke is the sort of profile that can translate well to the Premier League, as he has the dynamism, speed, and tenacity to play in transition on the counter for many sides in the bottom half. However, he also possesses fantastic close control, carrying ability, and dribbling qualities that can unlock a door in a low block, which would suit teams in the top half when he is even more refined.

He is probably the best winger in the second tier right now and the sky is the limit for him and his future in the game.