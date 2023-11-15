Highlights Leeds United must negotiate further clauses with Manchester City to safeguard themselves from Finley Gorman's future potential value.

Leeds United have accepted an offer from Manchester City for 15-year-old Finley Gorman.

According to The Athletic, the teenager is set to make the switch to the Premier League side in a deal worth seven figures.

Gorman is still likely a couple of years away from potentially breaking into the first team squad at Elland Road, but now it appears he will be heading to City before he even gets the chance.

The playmaker has already been recognised at international level, competing for the England U16 side at the age of just 14.

The youngster has earned a very positive reputation with his performances at youth level, leading to a club of City’s stature making a move to poach him for their academy system.

The deal is believed to be a record fee for a British player of his age, although he won’t be eligible to sign a professional contract until he turns 17 in September 2025.

What agreement must Leeds United make with Manchester City?

Leeds will receive an upfront fee for the sale of the teenager now, but they must look to safeguard themselves from his future potential value by negotiating further clauses with Man City.

The Whites have seen other clubs benefit from sell-on clauses of some kind and now is their chance to gain from one as well.

If Leeds can earn between 20 or 30 per cent of any future fee for the player then that could prove even more lucrative than any fee paid for him now.

Man City have proven time and again that, while they don’t afford many opportunities to young players in Pep Guardiola’s squad, they do provide a platform for a future career at a high level.

The likes of Gavin Bazunu, Roméo Lavia and Cole Palmer have all departed the Premier League champions in the last couple of transfer windows in big-money deals.

If Leeds can get a portion of this kind of deal then it would be a nice extra payment to receive for a player that they’ve had a big hand in developing into a bright, young star.

How lucrative could a sell-on clause be for Leeds United?

If Gorman goes on to have as established a youth career as someone like Palmer then a 20 per cent sell-on clause, as an example, could earn the Yorkshire outfit as much as £8 million.

Palmer was sold to Chelsea for a reported £42.5 million last summer, and 20 per cent of that equals £8 million, which would be very useful for Leeds to have in a similar scenario.

There is the risk that he goes on to become a Man City first team regular, in which case he may never be sold by the Manchester club.

But that is the price a club pays by selling a player, and this sell-on clause could be seen as a nice bonus that may pay off down the line, rather than a guaranteed future pay day.

Many clubs have proven how profitable it can be to negotiate these deals, this is Leeds’ chance to show how well they are run by inserting one into Gorman’s move to Man City.