“The Clarets may get outgunned” – Burnley linked with eight-figure deal for rising star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have been linked with £25 million-rated Bristol City rising star Alex Scott.

The 19-year-old has attracted Premier League attention for some time now but Give Me Sport has claimed there is Championship interest as well ahead of the summer – with the Clarets, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield United keen.

But would he be a good signing for Burnley? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Marcus Ally

This would be a very exciting signing for the Clarets to make in looking to upgrade their midfield ahead of tackling the step up to the Premier League.

There are more high-profile interested parties available to Scott, but in terms of selecting a manager who could improve his game and a destination where regular playing time would be available, Burnley could be a smart choice.

The Clarets are a little light in central midfield, depth-wise at least, in moving towards next season, and bringing someone like Scott in could increase Vincent Kompany’s tactical flexibility.

Financially, the Clarets may get outgunned in the summer window in pursuing Scott, however, if he moves to a big seven club the 19-year-old could realistically seek a loan move to a lower-half top-flight club which Burnley may represent.

Josh Cole

If Burnley are able to win the race for Alex Scott’s signature this summer, this would be a brilliant capture by the club as the midfielder is destined to play at the highest level.

During the current term, the 19-year-old has provided six direct goal contributions in the Championship and has also managed to make 2.1 tackles per game.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.89 in this division, Scott may now be ready to make the step up to the top flight.

With Burnley set to make an immediate return to the Premier League later this year, splashing the cash on the teenager could turn out to be a wise move as he is likely to improve significantly as a player under the guidance of Vincent Kompany over the course of the coming seasons.

Ned Holmes

Signing Alex Scott would be positive for pretty much any team in English football, such is his potential.

At £25 million-plus, signing the 19-year-old is not going to be cheap but looks to be a sound investment – with many predicting he can reach the top and play for England.

His outstanding footwork, industrious defensive work, and fantastic distribution would seem to make him a perfect fit for Vincent Kompany’s system.

Things haven’t really clicked for Samuel Bastien while at 33, Jack Cork is not getting any younger and so reinforcing the midfield this summer could make sense.

However, it wouldn’t be a massive surprise if the Clarets opted instead to sign a proven Premier League player that is guaranteed to aid their hopes of staying up.