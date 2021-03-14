‘The circus continues’, ‘No excuses now’ – These Birmingham City fans react to club development

Birmingham City are set to announce the sacking of Aitor Karanka on Monday, with his replacement expected to be in place for Wednesday’s game at Reading.

So, Aitor Karanka’s departure from #bcfc will likely be confirmed tomorrow. Appears to have been decided late last night. Club hope to have a new head coach in position in time for Wednesday’s game at home to Reading. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) March 14, 2021

News broke this afternoon suggesting that the Spaniard had lost his job following the 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City yesterday, which leaves Blues in deep trouble as they try to stay in the Championship.

Interestingly though, BBC WM reporter Richard Wilford revealed that the club ‘hope’ to have his successor announced imminently, which may explain the delay in Karanka’s sacking.

Whilst no name has emerged as a potential replacement, the Blues hierarchy will be aware that they need someone in quickly to make an instant impact.

Given the history the club have at appointing managers, it’s fair to say that the fans aren’t confident that the new man will be what they need.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

I hope Craig Gardner is no where near this — Matt Chance (@_chancey_) March 14, 2021

The circus continues though, nothing optimistic about that news. Out of pan into fire. — Andrew Smith (@andreyoung06) March 14, 2021

Thank god he's finally gone but 6 months too late and too late to save us.

Who I'd want in = 1.Wilder 2.Howe 3.Lampard (no chance of getting any of them though) Who we'll probably end up with = Pulis & Gardner 😭 — Paul Richards (@PaulRic73281210) March 14, 2021

Lets hope it's someone with a smile on there face and passion to run through the team …get rid all the other staff too .kro — Jimg (@Jim91112164) March 14, 2021

I think most managers with any sense, would rather apply for the Portsmouth job in League 1. — Dan Harvey (@dharvey4) March 14, 2021

Finally BUT How many Managers are these players going to get sacked…. really need to Look at themselves NO EXCUSES NOW — 💙⚽️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 (@Bluenose10000) March 14, 2021

I think something had to give — Nathan (@nathancarty112) March 14, 2021