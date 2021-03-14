Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘The circus continues’, ‘No excuses now’ – These Birmingham City fans react to club development

Published

7 mins ago

on

Birmingham City are set to announce the sacking of Aitor Karanka on Monday, with his replacement expected to be in place for Wednesday’s game at Reading.

News broke this afternoon suggesting that the Spaniard had lost his job following the 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City yesterday, which leaves Blues in deep trouble as they try to stay in the Championship.

Interestingly though, BBC WM reporter Richard Wilford revealed that the club ‘hope’ to have his successor announced imminently, which may explain the delay in Karanka’s sacking.

Whilst no name has emerged as a potential replacement, the Blues hierarchy will be aware that they need someone in quickly to make an instant impact.

Were each of these 20 former Birmingham City players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Matthew Upson

Given the history the club have at appointing managers, it’s fair to say that the fans aren’t confident that the new man will be what they need.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The circus continues’, ‘No excuses now’ – These Birmingham City fans react to club development

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: