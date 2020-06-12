‘The circus continues!’ – Many Charlton fans react as club releases statement

Charlton Athletic have got new owners, again, but there still seems the likely possibility of a courtroom battle to come, if fans had been hoping for plain sailing from here.

Paul Elliott and his consortium have taken over East Street Investments and, therefore, the club, and that has seen Matt Southall and Tahnoon Nimer.

Southall, though, is threatening legal action over ‘unpaid fees’ and, with that said, Charlton have released a statement where they say they intend to press their own case against Southall given the last few months’ antics.

The full statement can be found here:

💬 Club responds to alleged High Court claim from Matthew Southall. 👉 https://t.co/mRlkyzXs84 #cafc pic.twitter.com/R3mnVgTRLF — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) June 12, 2020

The Addicks are going to stand firm against these allegations, then, and more power to them after what went on in the last few months.

Fans, meanwhile, have naturally reacted to this news and plenty has been said on Twitter in response to it so let’s take a look at what Addicks supporters are saying:

Yes this is very much the other way around. The club should be bringing legal action against Southall and his cronies for the damage they did to the club and the assets they unlawfully stripped. #cafc — Colin Peppiatt (@ColinPep1) June 12, 2020

Roll up, roll up! The circus continues! — Martin Pezet (@mpezet) June 12, 2020

Probably the best statement we've seen for a while — Ash ⚫⚪ (@juve93cule) June 12, 2020

Surely we should be taking him to court all the lies he told and money swindled from the club. #cafc — Tina York (@no1charltonfan) June 12, 2020

Take Mouthall to the cleaners — matt broad (@mattbroadCAFC) June 12, 2020

Can't wait until these 6months are just a distant memory. Southall still wants his 6 figure payoff. What a surprise. — @ValleyPuns (@MottinghamBoys) June 12, 2020

Being the @CAFCofficial must be the most in-demand job in football these days. Think we'll spend the next 10+ years in the legal system given the way the clowns have run the club over the past few years. #cafc — Steve Kennedy (@SteveK157DFC) June 12, 2020

The professional tone of the cub’s statement is a welcome return after all the histrionics from the recent mob — Dan Partridge (@ozymandian_loop) June 12, 2020