Gyokeres has been impressive in his debut season for Sporting Clube de Portugal, contributing 11 goals and eight assists.

Coventry City could potentially earn a major windfall in the future due to a sell-on clause of 15% from any future deal involving Gyokeres and his next team.

Chelsea have reportedly no interest in making a move for Viktor Gyokeres this January.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, the Premier League club have not made an offer to sign the former Coventry City star.

The Blues have previously been linked with a £73 million deal to sign the Swede, just six months into his time at Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Gyokeres signed for Sporting last summer following Coventry’s failure to gain promotion to the top flight.

The striker was a standout figure as Mark Robins’ side earned a fifth place finish in the Championship, contributing 21 goals and 10 assists.

Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres payday

It was revealed earlier this season that the deal involving Gyokeres to Sporting, from Coventry, earned the Sky Blues a fee in the region of €20 million.

As part of the agreement between the two clubs, Coventry will also be due a percentage of any future deal between the Portuguese side and Gyokeres’ next team.

This sell-on clause amounts to 15 per cent, meaning the second tier side could be set for a major windfall in the future.

However, this big payday won’t arrive this January as the reported interest from Chelsea is not set to materialise into a deal.

The 25-year-old has been impressive in his debut season for Sporting, becoming a key part of the team.

Sporting are fighting for the league title, having come fourth last year, and currently sit top of the Liga Nos table.

Gyokeres has contributed 11 goals and eight assists from 16 appearances in the Portuguese top flight.

He also contributed three goals and one assist from five appearances in the Europa League group stage.

It is no surprise to see him linked with another big-money move already, given how impressive his performances have been in Portugal this campaign.

Coventry City league position

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Coventry are currently sixth in the Championship table following a 3-1 win over leaders Leicester City last weekend.

That victory moved Robins’ side into the play-off places, with their form in recent weeks making them one of the standout teams in the division at the moment.

Coventry will be aiming for another top six finish this year, having reached the play-off final in 2023.

It is just goal difference separating sixth from seventh place Sunderland, highlighting how close the margin is in the race for the top six.

Next up for the Sky Blues is a visit to Sheffield Wednesday on 20 January.

Valuable sell-on clause

Given Gyokeres had just 12 months remaining on his deal, Coventry negotiated a very good deal for the player on his way to Sporting.

The club lacked leverage, but they still commanded a big fee and that sell-on clause could be just as valuable.

Gyokeres will probably stay with Sporting this January, but it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see clubs knocking in the summer.

If that is the case, then the £73 million valuation mentioned could be a realistic price tag which would net Coventry a nice sum in the process.