Millwall begin a new era as former Chelsea, Everton and England Under 20's coach Joe Edwards, takes over at The Den as Head Coach.

Having managed both Chelsea U18's and Chelsea U23's before joining Frank Lampard's first-team staff during the 2019/20 season, Edwards is obviously well-connected with the West London side, meaning that Millwall may benefit from loans from Chelsea's best young players in years to come.

It's well-documented how strong Chelsea's Cobham academy is, and you only have to look at the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher in recent years to see the calibre of players coming through the academy at Chelsea.

All four of the players mentioned above spent time on loan in the Championship and have gone onto be Premier League regulars and England internationals in recent years. Lions fans should be excited about the potential of having Chelsea's best young talents grace the turf at The Den.

However, it's not just young loanees that Millwall could benefit from. By using Edwards' links with Chelsea, Millwall may be able to pick up talented players deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea and bring them in on a permanent basis.

One of these players is 24-year-old goalkeeper, Jamie Cumming. Cumming has had multiple EFL loans but finds himself back at Chelsea this season where he's unsurprisingly yet to feature.

Why should Millwall sign Jamie Cumming?

During three EFL loan spells, Cumming has proven himself as a promising young goalkeeper. He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Stevenage where he made 40 league appearances, keeping a very respectable 16 clean sheets.

He then spent the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Gillingham, while at the Gills he started all but two League One games before being recalled by Chelsea in January.

Cumming was then immediately loaned out to fellow League One outfit MK Dons where he played an instrumental role in the club making the League One play-offs where he started both legs of the play-off semi-final against Wycome Wanderers.

He'd also spend the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign on loan in Milton Keynes, where he made 54 appearances in all competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets as MK Dons suffered a disappointing campaign and were relegated to League Two.

Despite a disappointing campaign for the Dons, it was a successful one for Cumming. He was named both the club's Player of the Year and Player's Player of the Year at the club's end of year awards ceremony.

He returned to Chelsea this summer but a first-team breakthrough looks unlikely. When asked about the ex-MK Dons man in a press conference, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was unaware of who the 24-year-old was, perhaps putting the final nail in Cumming's Chelsea career.

Younger goalkeepers such as Eddie Beach and Lucas Bergstrom have been favoured over the English man, so it would suit both Chelsea and Cummings if he was to depart.

With Bartosz Białkowski now at the age of 36 and presumably looking to wind down soon, Cumming could be a perfect acquisition for Millwall as competition for Matija Sarkic, who has made five Championship starts this season.

What is Jamie Cumming's contract situation?

His contract at Chelsea runs out in the summer of 2024, and it's highly unlikely to be extended.

With seemingly no need for Chelsea to keep Cumming, they may be willing to release him from his contract early.

Given his links with the club, Joe Edwards could be keeping tabs on the situation.

The 24-year-old would make a smart signing for any Championship or League One side in need of a 'keeper, and there are bound to be a host of clubs who monitoring his situation with interest.