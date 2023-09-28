Highlights Ipswich Town's victory over Wolves in the League Cup showcased their depth and highlighted the impressive start to their season.

Omari Hutchinson stood out in the match, displaying his talent and likely catching the attention of key figures at Chelsea.

Hutchinson's goal and overall performance demonstrated his intelligence, pace, composure, and energy, making him a problem for Wolves and a valuable asset for Ipswich.

A much-changed Ipswich Town beat Wolves 3-2 in the League Cup on Tuesday night, with the victory highlighting the strength in depth that Kieran McKenna has at his disposal.

Even though the Premier League side made changes of their own, Wanderers fielded a side packed with international players, from Uruguayan Santi Bueno in defence to South Korean Hwang Hee-Chan and Spain’s Pablo Sarabia in attack.

Some of the players on show have set Wolves back millions, yet they were outshone at Portman Road by a vibrant, hungry Ipswich side that continued their brilliant start to the season.

Omari Hutchinson stands out for Ipswich

And, central to the Tractor Boys’ impressive display was Omari Hutchinson.

There was a lot of excitement when the club managed to win the race to sign the attacker from Chelsea, but he has had to be patient in the early weeks of the campaign, due to the form of the players already in the side.

Yet, the 19-year-old’s display against Wolves was a reminder that Ipswich have a star on their hands, and it will have caught the attention of key figures at Stamford Bridge.

After a slow start, with the visitors racing into a two-goal lead, you did fear the worst for Ipswich, and it could have been a long night for McKenna’s rotated side.

But, it was Hutchinson who sparked the revival, as he scored Ipswich’s opener to get them back in the game.

The goal was an example of the teenager at his best, as he showed his intelligence to find space between the Wolves back three, with his pace taking him beyond Bueno. Then, when faced up with Dan Bentley, Hutchinson finished strongly, highlighting his composure.

It wasn’t just the goal though, as Hutchinson was a real problem for Wolves throughout with his direct style and willingness to stretch the game. He would also lead the press, and his energy and enthusiasm lifted the crowd.

How far can Omari Hutchinson go in his career?

Of course, this is just one game, but it showed the talent Hutchinson has, and whilst McKenna is going to keep faith with the XI that has done so well in the Championship so far, you would expect the loanee to have a more prominent role over the course of what is a demanding season.

Chelsea have high hopes for Hutchinson in the years to come, and they will feel McKenna’s coaching style is exactly what he needs to help take his career to the next level.

Patience will be required, as is the case with all youngsters, but the performance against Wolves offered an exciting glimpse of what Hutchinson is all about, and how he can make a difference against a side that contained a lot of quality and experience.

For Ipswich, it’s another weapon as they look to make it back-to-back promotions, and Chelsea will be keeping a close eye on the forward to see just how big an impact he can make over the coming months.