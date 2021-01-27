Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘The cheek of him to say’ – Plenty of Ipswich fans react to Lambert comments in wake of Sunderland defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

It was a frustrating night for Ipswich Town on Tuesday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys were dealt a heavy blow to their chances just ten minutes into the game, when striker Kayden Jackson was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

Charlie Wyke’s goal on the stroke of half-time was then enough to secure all three points for the visitors, condemning Ipswich to third defeat in their last four games, leaving them tenth in the League One table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

Speaking to the club’s Twitter account after the game, Ipswich manager Paul Lambert admitted he could have no complaints about Jackson’s red card, something he said had let Jackson’s teammates and club down.

Lambert was also full of praise for his side’s effort with ten men, something he said he couldn’t fault his side for, saying his side were well in the game up until the point that Wyke had opened the scoring for the Black Cats.

However, taking to Twitter to give their thoughts on those comments from Lambert, plenty of Ipswich fans remained unimpressed with their manager’s claims, with many once again calling for his departure.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The cheek of him to say’ – Plenty of Ipswich fans react to Lambert comments in wake of Sunderland defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: