‘The cheek of him to say’ – Plenty of Ipswich fans react to Lambert comments in wake of Sunderland defeat

It was a frustrating night for Ipswich Town on Tuesday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Sunderland at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys were dealt a heavy blow to their chances just ten minutes into the game, when striker Kayden Jackson was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

Charlie Wyke’s goal on the stroke of half-time was then enough to secure all three points for the visitors, condemning Ipswich to third defeat in their last four games, leaving them tenth in the League One table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

Speaking to the club’s Twitter account after the game, Ipswich manager Paul Lambert admitted he could have no complaints about Jackson’s red card, something he said had let Jackson’s teammates and club down.

Lambert was also full of praise for his side’s effort with ten men, something he said he couldn’t fault his side for, saying his side were well in the game up until the point that Wyke had opened the scoring for the Black Cats.

However, taking to Twitter to give their thoughts on those comments from Lambert, plenty of Ipswich fans remained unimpressed with their manager’s claims, with many once again calling for his departure.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

When is he leaving? That is all we need to know. — Clive Roper (@CliveRoper) January 26, 2021

The cheek of him to say someone else has let the club down. — 𝐇𝐑🧪 (@HKnowsBall) January 26, 2021

Why is he here? PACK YOUR BAGS — D🅰️ (@dxta04) January 26, 2021

Just had enough 😪 — Harry•ITFC• (@HarryGooding7) January 26, 2021

Get the cowleys in — Danny Reardon (@ReardonDr) January 26, 2021

the red card DID NOT cost us the game

Lambert IS killing this club. GET OUT! — CobboldMassive (@CobboldMassive) January 26, 2021

Just go. Please just go — Ted Paternoster (@TedPaternoster) January 26, 2021

Wasn’t too far off 😴😴😴😴 At least he’s got an alibi for the red card, rather than assessing how we can’t hit a barn door or this woeful run #itfc — Will Bretton (@Wiggy_B123) January 27, 2021

Any dignity at all and he’d resign, or you would sack him. Not an ounce of it left anywhere to be seen. — Iain Millar (@iainmillar18) January 27, 2021