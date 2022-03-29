The Charlton Athletic youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

With a lot of players’ futures up in the air heading towards the end of the season, there could be a handful of spots up for grabs in Charlton Athletic’s preparation for the 2022/23 campaign.

Albie Morgan and Mason Burstow have been flying the flag for the club’s academy this season, with the latter securing a January move to Chelsea, with Sean Clare also returning to SE7 in the summer having previously been involved in the youth ranks.

There is a lot of excitement around the current crop of youngsters coming through the U18 and U23 sides, with first professional contracts given to Ryan Huke, Daniel Kanu, Karoy Anderson and Tyreece Campbell this term.

Here, we have taken a look at four Charlton youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 2022/23…

Daniel Kanu

Kanu has been touted as the next hot prospect to break into the first team at the top of the pitch.

The 17-year-old has been prolific for a number of the club’s youth sides this term and has become the go to man in the final third for the U23 team in the Professional Development League.

Kanu made his debut in a brief substitute appearance in the Addicks’ 2-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic in mid February.

Tyreece Campbell

Tyreece Campbell earned substitute appearances in home defeats to Milton Keynes Dons and Oxford United since the turn of the year and has been in the club’s academy since U9.

Johnnie Jackson seems to rate Campbell highly and had other options on the bench when he chose to give him the two opportunities at The Valley.

The versatile midfielder will be hoping to impress in pre-season and will likely see action in the Papa John’s Trophy next season if he is not loaned out.

Deji Elerewe

It felt like Elerewe was going to establish himself in the first team this season, but the 18-year-old centre back has suffered niggling injuries at a very inconvenient time after signing a new contract until the summer of 2024.

One of the main success stories of the most recent pre-season was Elerewe and he capped an impressive performance in front of the TV cameras in the Addicks’ 2-0 FA Cup victory over Gateshead.

Elerewe has made 11 senior appearances for Charlton and could be more involved next term, especially if Jason Pearce and Ryan Inniss are not offered new deals.

Aaron Henry

There has been a lot of excitement around Aaron Henry for some time now.

The cultured midfielder made his debut for the club back in 2019/20, when Lee Bowyer fielded a very inexperienced side against West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup.

Known for his set piece delivery and wide passing range, the 18-year-old has been getting rave reviews in his current loan spell at National League side Wealdstone.

With Ben Watson and Jake Forster-Caskey out of contract in the summer, it feels likely that Henry will be a viable backup option from the start of next season.