The Charlton Athletic players whose futures at the Valley are uncertain

It looks as though Charlton Athletic can start to think about another year in League One next season.

Sitting 16th in the table, 21 points adrift of the play-offs, and nine clear of the relegation zone, the Addicks are not really in the picture for promotion or relegation.

That is something they will no doubt want to change next season, in order to push back towards a return to the Championship.

They may need to bring players in so as to do that, meaning others could have to be moved on to make room for those potential new recruits.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Charlton players who may be facing uncertain futures at The Valley in the lead up to the summer, right here.

Macauley Bonne

Bonne returned to Charlton for a second spell with the club back in January, following his release by the club he has left them to join, QPR.

However, the striker has since failed to score in ten appearances since reuniting with the Addicks, and having only signed a deal until the end of this season, you do question whether he will have done enough to earn a longer term deal at The Valley.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Blackett-Taylor has been one of Charlton’s most reliable sources of goals and assists in League One this season, something that has seemingly attracted attention in him.

Championship strugglers Wigan reportedly saw a late January move fall through, but the winger’s form means it would be no surprise to see him attract more interest in the summer, when he is out of contract at Charlton, potentially making it hard for the Addicks to retain him.

Sean Clare

Anther one of Charlton’s more reliable performers in recent times, the versatile 26-year-old is one player Addicks fans will no doubt hope signs a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Speaking recently however, Clare refused to be drawn on whether he will commit to a new deal with the club, meaning that as things stand, it feels as though there are no guarantees he will still be at The Valley next season.

Terell Thomas

Having originally begun his senior career with Charlton, Thomas returned to the club back in the summer, signing a one-year deal at The Valley.

However, the centre back has since managed to make just eight appearances during an injury hit season, and given a deal that would have taken him to Forest Green was lined up in January, it seems unlikely he will be a Charlton player in the 2023/24 campaign, especially with his contract expiring in the summer.

Nathan Harness

Having joined Charlton back in 2019, Harness has only made two league appearances for the club since then, and at 23-years-old, you get the feeling the goalkeeper needs to be playing more regularly.

But with Joe Wollacott and now Ashley Maynard-Brewer on long term contracts with Charlton, that may be unlikely to happen for him at The Valley, so with his own deal expiring in the summer, a move at that point for Harness, may well need to be considered.