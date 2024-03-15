Highlights Nathan Jones has steadied Charlton Athletic, likely securing a mid-table finish in League One.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Miles Leaburn, and Terry Taylor could be offloaded by the club.

One player to watch is Alfie May, who may win the League One golden boot.

Charlton Athletic looked like they had a serious relegation battle on their hands as they failed to win a single game between 28th November and 27th February.

But the appointment of Nathan Jones last month, who was managing Southampton in the Premier League just last season, has steadied the ship at the Valley as the Addicks look likely to finish comfortably mid-table in League One.

Under the stewardship of a manager with plenty of Championship experience in Jones, the Addicks faithful will be hoping for an exciting 2024/25 campaign.

The additions the London club are able to bring in during the summer transfer window could dictate how well Jones' men do next campaign, but there will also likely be departures from the Valley.

One player the Addicks will certainly be looking to retain over the summer is forward Alfie May, who could be on course to win the League One golden boot.

With that in mind, these are the three Addicks players who the club could realistically, and willingly, offload for a transfer fee this summer:

Ashley Maynard-Brewer

Maynard-Brewer has made more appearances for the Addicks than any other goalkeeper in the squad this season, but since the arrival of Jones, he has been demoted to back-up shot-stopper, having been the number one under previous boss Michael Appleton.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer 2023/24 League One stats, as per FotMob Appearances 25 Clean sheets 2 Saves 80 Save percentage 66.1

At 24, and having previously been first choice, Maynard-Brewer could be keen to depart the club in the summer, while the Addicks could be keen to cash in on a player who is seemingly not part of the manager's plans.

Furthermore, Maynard-Brewer's contract at the Valley runs until the summer of 2026, so the club could demand a decent fee for their man.

Miles Leaburn

Back in October, fellow London clubs and Premier League sides Brentford and Chelsea were credited with transfer interest in the Addicks forward by the Daily Mail.

But in early December, the 20-year-old starlet was ruled out for five months after undergoing surgery following a hamstring injury he picked up in a clash with Cheltenham Town on 28th November.

Leaburn's last goal for the Addicks came against non-league outfit Cray Valley Paper Mills, as the League One side defeated their opponents 6-1 in an FA Cup first round replay.

During the summer transfer window, Jones and co may find it difficult to maintain the services of their promising youngster, while his injury woes may ensure the Addicks are somewhat more willing to sell their man than previously.

Terry Taylor

Taylor only arrived in south London from fellow League One outfit Burton Albion last summer, but the Addicks could already be looking to offload the former Wolves man.

The midfielder did not appear in the Addicks lineup for Appleton after September, while there is no indication that he is a part of Jones' plans either.

Taylor has not made the sort of impression he would have liked since his arrival at the Valley, so the Addicks could be willing to sell him due to his lack of impact.

The 22-year-old, who has represented both Scotland and Wales at international youth level, is under contract at the Addicks until 2026, having signed a three-year-deal in the summer.