Highlights Charlton Athletic's key players Corey Blackett-Taylor and George Dobson may attract offers from other clubs in the January transfer window.

Blackett-Taylor's contract is set to expire, making it possible for Charlton to cash in on him if a good offer comes in.

Dobson's contract situation also puts Charlton at risk of losing him for nothing, so they may have to decide whether to sell him in January or risk losing him in the summer.

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to have a productive month once the January transfer window opens next week.

Following an eventful first half of the campaign that has seen them part company with Dean Holden, replacing him with Michael Appleton as manager, the Addicks occupy a mid-table position in the League One table.

However, the club are not out of the running for a play-off place, if they can produce a strong second half of the campaign.

That though, may depend on how many of their key players they can keep together once the window reopens, something that could be a challenge, given the circumstances some of them are now in.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the current Charlton Athletic players, who could leave The Valley in the January transfer window.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Having joined Charlton from Tranmere Rovers back in the summer of 2021, Blackett-Taylor has become an increasingly important figure for the Addicks since that move.

The winger has been a consistently reliable source of goals and assists for Charlton, something that is now starting to attract some significant interest in his services, as the January transfer window moves onto the horizon.

According to recent reports from Football Insider, Championship trio Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle are all interested in the 26-year-old once the window reopens at the turn of the year.

As things stand, Blackett-Taylor's contract with Charlton is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning that next month could be the last chance they have to cash in on a valuable asset.

That therefore, may mean that if an offer for the winger comes in from one of those interested sides, it will be hard for Charlton to reject it and retain his services, especially considering the chance to step up to the Championship is one that the winger himself may be keen to take.

Corey Blackett-Taylor Charlton Athletic record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 23 8 7 2022/23 35 8 3 2021/22 34 3 4 As of 18th December 2023

George Dobson

Following the close of the summer transfer window, it was reported that Wrexham had seen bids rejected for the signing of Charlton club captain George Dobson.

The midfielder is a major influence in the centre of the park for the Addicks, and one whose performances may well have caught the eye of those watching on from elsewhere in the lead-up to the return of the market in January.

As a result, the 26-year-old may well be the subject of offers from other clubs once the window opens again, something that could well prove to be somewhat problematic for Charlton and their hopes of retaining his services.

Dobson is another who is out of contract at The Valley come the end of the season, meaning he is another who the club may have to decide about whether to take some funds for his services in January, or risk losing him for nothing at the end of this season.

That could again put Charlton under financial pressure should such interest emerge once again at the turn of the year, meaning Dobson is another who could potentially be on the move from The Valley in the not too distant future.