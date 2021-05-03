The Charlton Athletic dilemmas Nigel Adkins must sort ahead of Lincoln City clash

Charlton Athletic’s hopes of finishing in the top-six in League One hang by a thread, as they drew 1-1 with Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

The Addicks knew that they couldn’t afford to drop many more points if they were to take their play-off push into the final match of the season.

They fell behind after 81 minutes, when Joe Pritchard opening the scoring for the home side, before Chuks Aneke equalised deep into stoppage time on Saturday.

The points were shared though, which means that the Addicks are sat eighth in the League One table, and four points adrift of sixth-placed Portsmouth.

With both Blackpool and Portsmouth picking up wins on the same day, it leaves Nigel Adkins’ side with a tough task to finish in the play-off positions.

They’ve still got two matches to play in their 2020/21 league campaign, and it’s not an easy task by any stretch of the imagination, as they prepare to take on Lincoln City first, who have almost booked their spot in the play-offs this season.

We take a look at some of the dilemmas that Nigel Adkins must sort ahead of their match against the Imps on Tuesday evening.

Should Chuks Aneke start for the Addicks?

Aneke has found regular game time hard to come by with Charlton this season, with the forward making 39 appearances in all competitions.

Only 11 of those appearances have been starts in this year’s league campaign though, which is likely to be frustrating for the 27-year-old.

He has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Nigel Adkins’ side, and stepped off the substitutes to rescue a point for them once again at the weekend against Accrington Stanley.

Adkins could be tempted to hand a start to Aneke, ahead of either Conor Washington or Jayden Stockley, and you couldn’t blame the Charlton boss for starting a player who is playing with confidence in front of goal.

Does The Valley have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 The Hawthorns? Higher Lower

A potential change in formation?

Charlton have been operating with a defensive quintet in recent weeks, with the Chris Gunter and Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen operating as full-backs.

But with Charlton needing three points from their clash with Lincoln City, Adkins could be tempted to tweak his formation in favour of a more attack-minded approach against the Imps.

As previously mentioned, Chuks Aneke is likely to be pushing for a start, whilst the likes of Liam Millar and Albie Morgan could also be in contention to play their part against Michael Appleton’s side on the night.