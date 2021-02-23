The Charlton Athletic decisions facing Bowyer ahead of tonight’s clash with Burton at 7pm

Lee Bowyer and Charlton Athletic need to get back to winning ways this evening in Sky Bet League One with them still hoping to make the play-offs this season.

There is more than enough time to get on a run and make sure you’re in the top six come the end of the campaign but the Addicks certainly need to improve on recent results and build consistency if they are to do that.

Bowyer faces a couple of decisions this evening, then, with the first being one in defence.

Akin Famewo made a very welcome return to the Charlton side at the weekend in the draw with Fleetwood Town but Bowyer now has a call to make with the on-loan centre-half.

He’s been missing for so long it is surely possible that being thrown into a run of matches as we’re in now could aggravate problems and Bowyer needs to decide if Famewo is ready to play two games in four days as he would be doing just that if he features tonight.

It’s great to have him back if you’re of an Addicks persuasion and making sure he’s not suddenly lost again for a while is key.

Another selection decision for Bowyer, meanwhile, comes further forwards.

Chuks Aneke missed the game at the weekend through suspension but is now back available and it remains to be seen who the two up top are.

Jayden Stockley seems likely to start with him in decent form whilst it’s then one from Aneke, Conor Washington and Ronnie Schwartz.

The latter started at Highbury on Saturday whilst Washington came on and Bowyer needs to decide which pair are going to feature this evening to lead the line.

