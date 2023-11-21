Highlights Queens Park Rangers are struggling for goals and need to address this issue before it's too late. They currently sit 23rd in the Championship.

Marti Cifuentes, QPR's new Spanish boss, needs to make finding a reliable striker a priority in the upcoming January transfer window.

While QPR's current striker options have not been able to replicate Charlie Austin's goal-scoring form from his time with the club, 20-year-old Sinclair Armstrong shows potential but is not yet a consistent scorer at the senior level. QPR needs to find a proven goalscorer in the short-term.

Queens Park Rangers are seriously struggling for goals this season, and they must do something about it before it is too late.

The Hoops currently find themselves 23rd in the Championship after a horrid start to the season and are scrapping for survival.

Gareth Ainsworth was relieved of his managerial duties in October and replaced by Spanish boss, Marti Cifuentes, who so far has showed slight promise by earning two draws in his first two games in charge.

With the January transfer window around the corner, Cifuentes has a vital task on his hands if he is to steer QPR away from danger.

A reliable striker must be brought in to solve the lack of goals, as the side have netted just 11 goals in 16 Championship games this season, the second-worst record in the league.

QPR's current strikers are not able to replicate the goal-scoring form that Charlie Austin enjoyed during the mid-2010s for the Hoops, and that is exactly what the side is crying out for right now.

How did Charlie Austin get on in his first spell with QPR?

Austin made Loftus Road his home ahead of the 2013/14 campaign and immediately hit the ground running.

He scored 17 Championship goals as QPR reached the play-off final, beating Derby County 1-0. Austin scored both goals in the play-off semi-final to set up the trip to Wembley.

The following season in the Premier League was up there as Austin's best of his career.

He was QPR's starting striker and managed to score 18 goals in his first ever Premier League campaign, but the club somehow finished bottom of the league and went straight back down to the Championship.

Austin spent the next six months with QPR in the second tier, scoring nine goals before earning a move to Southampton in the Premier League. Although the poacher only spent two and a half seasons with QPR the first time round, the impact he had will never be forgotten, and it is something that the Hoops have struggled to replace ever since.

Austin even made a return five years after departing, but was not able to put up the same numbers.

QPR's current striking options

The current forward options that Marti Cifuentes has at his disposal sadly seem unable to replicate Austin, but one youngster has the potential to be the goalscorer QPR are begging for.

20-year-old Sinclair Armstrong is QPR's most promising star, but has so far failed to become a regular goalscorer at senior level.

He has been handed plenty of Championship opportunities this season and has shown glimpses, especially with his performance away to Cardiff City at the start of the season when he grabbed a goal and assist. Armstrong will be a good player for QPR to keep hold of in the long-term, but as for the short-term, they need a proven goalscorer.

Lyndon Dykes has been QPR's top scorer in two out of the last three seasons, but this campaign he has severely struggled for form in front of goal.

The Scotland international is not the Charlie Austin 2.0 that QPR are in desperate need of right now, so the club must dip into the transfer market in January and pick up a goalscorer.