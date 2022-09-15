The chances of Sean Dyche becoming Huddersfield Town manager become clearer

It is unlikely that Sean Dyche will be taking over at Huddersfield Town this season.

According to Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson, the former Burnley coach has his sights set on making his return to management with a Premier League side.

Dyche is currently available following his dismissal from the Clarets last April after a decade in charge of the first team squad.

He was seen as an impressive candidate that could take over the managerial vacancy at the John Smith Stadium.

Danny Schofield was dismissed on Wednesday following a 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic the evening prior.

That loss left the Terriers 23rd in the Championship table following a wretched start to the new season.

Schofield took over in difficult circumstances given the sudden nature of Carlos Corberan’s departure during the summer.

But after only 10-weeks in charge, he was dismissed from his duties having won only one league game, drawing one and losing the other six.

The hunt for a new manager continues, with Huddersfield set to face Cardiff City this weekend ahead of the international break.

The Verdict

Dyche was always going to be an ambitious managerial choice given the dire straits that the club now finds itself in.

He would have made for an excellent appointment all things considered, but it makes more sense that the 51-year old would wait for a top flight opportunity.

The club must now turn their attention to another candidate, with many names being linked with the vacancy.

The international break coming up presents a good opportunity for a new manager to come in and get some time to work with the players so an appointment decision should be made sooner rather than later.