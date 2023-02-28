The chances of Ipswich Town signing Leicester City man permanently appear to be shrinking: Opinion

Whilst a lot of Championship teams didn’t spend much and others didn’t even strengthen their hand in the January transfer window, it was a different story for one club in the league below them as Ipswich Town appeared to add to their squad in a major way.

Spending money isn’t exactly a new thing for the Tractor Boys since their American takeover of 2021 – Paul Cook was allowed to completely rebuild his squad in the summer of that year, and that included spending significant fees on the likes of Conor Chaplin, Sam Morsy, Scott Fraser and George Edmundson.

Last season was an underachievement for the Suffolk outfit despite Kieran McKenna doing good work as head coach in the second half of the campaign, and for the most part in 2022-23 they have been in and around the automatic promotion race and still are.

Like last summer, Ipswich spent money on players such as Leif Davis and Marcus Harness and their purse strings clearly hadn’t tightened going into January as another splurge was delivered.

Nathan Broadhead and Harry Clarke signed for seven-figure fees, whilst the loan signature of Leicester City striker George Hirst was captured, having spent the first half of the season in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

Whilst Broadhead and Clarke have hit the ground running, it has been more of a struggle for Hirst to make an impact so far at Portman Road.

With McKenna utilising one-striker systems for the most part, Hirst has only been able to start in four of his eight league appearances so far, although he also started in both FA Cup matches against Burnley in the fourth round.

The replay at Turf Moor is where Hirst’s only goal of his loan stint so far has come – he is yet to break his duck in the league for Town despite having 13 shots in those eight outings, according to WhoScored, which isn’t a positive sign whatsoever.

One positive is that against MK Dons on Saturday, in which Ipswich won 1-0, was a good all-round performance by Hirst without getting himself on the scoresheet, but if the goals do not start to flow before the end of the season then it’s unlikely that he will be able to earn himself a permanent move this summer.

You assume that is the end goal of course – Ipswich are a big club at League One level and will be in the Championship if they are promoted, and despite being under contract at Leicester until 2025 you imagine that the 24-year-old has no long-term future at the King Power Stadium.

Ipswich will always create chances with the players they have down the flanks and in attacking areas, so Hirst will gets the minutes and chances he needs to try and turn his goalscoring form around, having played 21 times for two different clubs this season and scoring just the once.

And unless he starts to do just that, then he can perhaps kiss goodbye to any chances of getting a long-term deal from Town, who will surely want to add a proper 20-goal a season scorer to their ranks next season.