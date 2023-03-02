The Championship table since Watford hired Slaven Bilic

After last weekend’s defeat to Sheffield United, Watford head into this weekend’s Championship clash versus Preston North End sitting eighth in the league standings.

Indeed, not only are the club two places outside of the play-off positions, they trail sixth-placed Luton Town by four points.

With just 12 games to go, Slaven Bilic’s side are up against it, and can’t afford to put much of a foot wrong in their remaining games.

With the club having automatic promotion ambitions at the start of the season, to see just how Watford have found themselves in this position, we thought we’d take a look at the Championship table since October 1st, the weekend in which Slaven Bilic first took over as Watford boss.

The Championship table since Slaven Bilic took over

Interestingly, Watford’s position in the table since Slaven Bilic took over would be very similar to their overall position in the Championship this season.

Indeed, whilst the Hornets sit eighth in the real life table, since October 1st, they rank ninth in the league standings.

The club have taken 36 points in total from Slaven Bilic’s 24 league matches in charge, with 10 wins, six draws and eight defeats in those games.

Having played the same, or one or two games game less than Watford since October 1st, the likes of Blackburn (37), Luton (38), West Brom (38), Sheffield Utd (40), Millwall (41), Middlesbrough (47) and Burnley (58) have all taken more points.

Coventry City (43) have, too, although they have played two more matches than the Hornets since Bilic took over.

Should Slaven Bilic be under pressure?

It seemed as though Slaven Bilic’s remit was automatic promotion when he came into the club and clearly Watford are not going to achieve that target this season.

There are mitigating factors for Bilic, though.

Watford, since the return of football following the World Cup break endured a huge injury crisis through the winter and whilst not everyone is back yet, the club are only just getting their main starters back playing together.

That said, clearly results under Bilic have not been good enough, even for a place in the top six.

With three games at home against sides in the bottom half coming up, you feel Bilic has the perfect run of fixtures to get the Hornets play-off chase back on track.

Poor results in those matches, though, and perhaps Watford’s ownership may opt to twist rather than stick, with just a couple of months of the season remaining.

