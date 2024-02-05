Queens Park Rangers are continuing the fight against relegation to League One.

It has been another frustrating campaign for the Rs so far, as the poor form from last season has continued once again this time around.

The West London side have found themselves going from a side hopeful of the play-offs to one that could easily be in England’s third tier next season.

QPR started the campaign with Gareth Ainsworth in charge, and despite the former Wycombe Wanderers manager keeping the club up last season, he couldn’t turn his side into better performers this season.

The Rs went nine games without a win just after the season began, so come the end of October, it was no surprise when the club announced the decision to part ways with Ainsworth.

It didn’t take the club long to find a replacement, as two days later it was announced that Marti Cifuentes would be the man taking over.

Cifuentes was given a very tough job for his first one in England, but the Spaniard has probably done better than many expected. So much so, here at Football League World, we decided to look at the Championship table since Cifuentes was appointed manager, using WhoScored.com…

Championship table since Marti Cifuentes was appointed QPR manager

QPR appointed Marti Cifuentes as the club’s new manager on the 30th of October, meaning the club had played 14 games in the league before his arrival.

Here, we have used WhoScored.com to see how Cifuentes has done since being appointed the new QPR manager.

So, since the Spaniard arrived in West London, he has taken charge of 16 league games, during which the club has won five games, drawn another five, and lost six times.

From October to this present day, that means the Rs would be sitting in 13th place on 20 points, seven points adrift of the play-offs, and 17 of top spot.

But, more importantly, QPR would be six points clear of the bottom three in the Championship, with Rotherham continuing to be at the bottom and Stoke and Birmingham being on 13 and 14 points, respectively.

Overall, QPR have scored 27 goals this season and conceded 41, meaning they have a minus 14-goal difference. But under Cifuentes’ 16 games in charge of the club, the Rs have scored 17 goals and conceded 15, meaning they have a goal difference of plus two.

The West London side have still lost more games than they have won under Cifuentes, but there is a remarkable difference in how the club was doing under Ainsworth and what they are doing now.

The Spaniard will hope that form continues, and if it does, it gives them the best possible chance of beating the drop to the third tier.

QPR’s league position now

As mentioned, QPR are continuing the fight against relegation to League One, and while the results may not always be perfect, they are giving it a real good go.

At the time of writing, the Rs sit in 22nd place after 30 league games with 28 points on the board.

Cifuentes’ side are nine points clear of bottom side Rotherham United and five points clear of Sheffield Wednesday, who are just below them.

However, the Rs will be looking up rather than behind them, with the gap to 21st-place Huddersfield Town being just three points.

While Stoke City, Birmingham City, and Blackburn Rovers will also be in sight, as they sit four and five points above QPR.

QPR are next in action on Saturday as they host Norwich City, looking to make it three wins out of their last four games.

QPR can still beat the drop to League One

There is no doubt about it that QPR can easily beat the drop to League One, as they are in a much better position now than they were a few weeks ago.

The appointment of Cifuentes hasn’t seen the club turn into serial winners, but it has given the club a lift, even when results haven’t been going their way.

The club’s last three results will have breathed more confidence into the team, and with 16 games left to go, they have a very good chance of finishing above that dotted line.

The Rs have just got to keep the gap between the sides above them low, and a win here or there could see them out of the bottom three at any moment.