The Championship table since Millwall appointed Joe Edwards

Highlights Joe Edwards has had a mixed start as Millwall boss, with four wins, four draws, and seven defeats in 15 Championship outings.

Millwall currently sit in 18th place in the Championship table since Edwards took charge, with only six teams performing worse.

Edwards is focused on transforming Millwall's style of play and pushing the club back towards the top end of the Championship table.

Millwall will aim for better fortunes in the Championship after a miserable first half of the season.

The Lions were condemned to another term of second-tier football after narrowly missing out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, but have struggled to fight their way up the table so far this campaign.

This resulted in Millwall parting ways with Gary Rowett after a four-year stint in the middle of October last year, with the club sitting 15th in the Championship at the time.

Joe Edwards has entered the hotseat at The Den and focuses on bringing some positivity to the club after undergoing his first transfer window as manager.

Here at Football League World, we take a look at where Millwall sit in the Championship table since Edwards’ appointment, according to Whoscored.com.

Joe Edwards’ reign at Millwall so far

The 37-year-old boasted an impressive CV ahead of taking the job in south-east London.

From the age of 17, Edwards worked towards his coaching badges at Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and achieved some outstanding accomplishments along the way.

Edwards coached various different youth levels at the club between 2006 and 2014, helping the U18’s lift consecutive FA Youth Cups as well as taking the U23’s outfit to the semi-final of the EFL Trophy, which is the highest placement made by a top-flight academy side.

Rightfully so, excitement built around the managerial change by the Lions, but as yet, it has not had the roaring success many would have anticipated.

Start to life as Millwall boss started off in emphatic fashion, with Edwards’ men registering a thumping 4-0 away victory at second-tier strugglers Sheffield Wednesday, but a seven-game winless run through November and December caused deep frustration among the Lions faithful.

Millwall would go on record three consecutive victories after dispatching QPR 2-0 on Boxing Day, with triumphs also secured against Norwich City and Bristol City heading into the new year.

But an inconsistent streak has returned since the rise in form, with an early FA Cup exit to Leicester City kicking proceedings off, followed by three defeats in the last four league matches to Middlesbrough, QPR and Hull City.

During his short time in charge so far, Edwards has recorded a mixed bag of four wins, four draws and seven defeats from 15 Championship outings.

The Championship table since Millwall appointed Joe Edwards

After a troubling start to life under Edwards, Millwall’s current run of form under the London-born coach leaves them in 18th place since he took the job, as per Whoscored, with only Cardiff City, Swansea City, Birmingham City, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United having a worse spell over this period of time. Edwards has collected just under half of Millwall's points this season (33) and they currently sit 16th in the actual table, a place lower than they were at the time of Rowett's departure.

The Championship table since Joe Edwards' Millwall appointment Data via WhoScored (Correct as of 7th February) P GD Pts 17 Huddersfield Town 15 -1 16 18 Millwall 15 -4 16 19 Cardiff City 14 -10 16 20 Swansea City 15 -11 14 21 Birmingham City 14 -10 13

Despite hovering over the relegation trap door presently, Edwards is still in the process of transforming Millwall’s style of play and turning the side into a modern and much more front-footed outfit, moving away from their usual defensive style set under previous regimes.

His steady rise up the ranks at some of the biggest clubs in England alongside the youth national side proves he has the pedigree to be a huge success as a coach, and time must be afforded to him, so he can push the club back towards the top end of the Championship table.