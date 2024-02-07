Highlights Callum O'Hare's return from injury has had a significant impact on Coventry City.

The impact that Callum O'Hare has had on Coventry City since returning from injury can't be overstated.

Prior to the 25th October 2023, O'Hare's last appearance for the club was back on Boxing Day of the previous year. The Sky Blues played Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and, after just seven minutes, the attacking midfielder suffered an injury that would keep him out of action for almost a year.

O'Hare had damaged his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and, as manager Mark Robins later confirmed, he was going to miss the rest of the 2022/23 season. He'd registered three assists in 11 games up until that fateful moment, and we wouldn't see him on a pitch again for almost exactly 10 months.

Robins said that it was a "huge blow" for the club, but it'd be safe to say that he, and the rest of the squad, have been delighted to have him back because his performances have lifted this team out of a rut.

Coventry City since Callum O'Hare returned from injury

Before O'Hare came back from his ACL injury, Coventry were 20th in the Championship table, after 13 matches. They were only on one more point than Huddersfield Town, and they were only six points above the relegation zone. Now, though, they are seventh in the league and are right in the mix for the play-offs, just one point off Hull City in sixth place.

If the Championship were to have started from O'Hare's comeback onwards, then they would be fifth in the table. Only Southampton, Leeds United, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town (the current top four) have been better than Coventry since the 25-year-old made his return.

Championship table since Callum O'Hare returned from injury Team P GD Points 1 Southampton 17 +26 41 2 Leeds 18 +19 38 3 Leicester 17 +21 36 4 Ipswich 18 +3 31 5 Coventry 18 +9 29 6 West Brom 16 +8 28 7 Hull 17 +4 28 8 Norwich 17 +3 27 Table correct as of 7th Feb 2024

Callum O'Hare has an immense xG performance

The biggest downfall that Coventry had at the start of the season was converting good chances. After losing Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer in the summer, the Sky Blues brought in two main forwards to try and replace them: Ellis Simms and Haji Wright. They also signed Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, but he's a winger and not someone who could play in the middle of an attack.

Coventry were creating plenty of chances, but the likes of Simms and Wright just weren't able to finish them off. This could be put down to them finding their feet at the club, but it was a real problem for Robins. Even after a much improved period of the season for Wright, he's still only scored eight goals from an xG of 11.69, which is the highest in the league, as per FotMob. Simms has been equally poor, with six goals from an xG of 6.09.

O'Hare has been the opposite of that. He's been clinical and scored when his team absolutely needed it. It's allowed them to really pick up their momentum, and O'Hare's brilliant finishing numbers have been key to that. The 25-year-old has scored six goals from an xG of just 2.54, as per FotMob.

The way he's gone about his game has been completely opposite to how Coventry were before he came back, and his performances have clearly had an effect on the rest of the team.