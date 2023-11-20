Highlights Wayne Rooney's tenure as Birmingham City manager has been challenging, with four defeats in five games and the team now 18th in the Championship table.

Despite the difficult start, a more favorable run of matches is coming up for Birmingham, which adds pressure on Rooney to start picking up points.

Rooney has struggled against Coventry boss Mark Robins in the past, with two losses and three draws against Robins' team, making their upcoming match a highly anticipated and potentially decisive encounter.

It has been a difficult start to life as Birmingham City manager for Wayne Rooney.

The Blues controversially made the decision to replace John Eustace with Rooney last month, despite sitting sixth in the Championship table at the time.

Rooney is still searching for his first win as Birmingham boss, and he suffered his fourth defeat in five games as his side were beaten 3-1 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

The Blues are now 18th in the table, seven points from the play-off places, while they are only eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Rooney has faced some tough fixtures since his appointment, with games against promotion hopefuls in Middlesbrough, Hull City, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Sunderland, but with a more favourable run of matches coming up, there will be pressure on the 37-year-old to pick up points.

Birmingham host bottom side Sheffield Wednesday, who have won just once all season, at St Andrew's on Saturday before games against Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United, Coventry City and Cardiff City.

However, in that run, Rooney will face a man he has struggled against so far during his managerial career in the form of Coventry boss Mark Robins.

What is Mark Robins' record against Wayne Rooney?

Robins has an excellent record against Rooney, with his Coventry side securing two wins and three draws against Rooney's Derby County.

The pair first met in December 2020, during which time Rooney was still caretaker manager of the Rams, playing out a 1-1 draw at Pride Park, and Robins picked up his first victory over Rooney in the return fixture at the CBS Arena in March as the Sky Blues won 1-0.

It was a tough season for Derby the following year as they were relegated from the Championship with a 21-point deduction, and both league games against Coventry ended 1-1.

The teams also met in the FA Cup that campaign, and Robins came out on top, with Coventry recording a 1-0 win to knock the Rams out of the competition in the third round.

Rooney will have a chance to get revenge on Robins when Birmingham face the Sky Blues on the 8th December, and it is sure to be a hotly contested Friday night encounter at the CBS Arena considering the local rivalry between the two clubs.

Coventry beat the Blues 2-0 in their last meeting in April as they took a huge step towards sealing a play-off place, but after losing to Luton Town on penalties in the final at Wembley in May, it has been a difficult start to the season for Robins' men.

The Sky Blues currently sit two places below Birmingham in the table in 20th place, and they are currently on a six-game winless run, so Rooney may sense an opportunity to record his first win against Robins.

A victory for Rooney against Coventry could help to win over some of his doubters among the Blues fan base, but a local derby defeat would undoubtedly increase the scrutiny on him.