Feature: The Championship is entertaining enough without the petty point scoring

There is no arguing that the Championship is one of the most entertaining leagues around and deserves all the coverage it gets as every year produces incredible moments, but the entertainment should be left on the pitch.

In this current age of the vast majority of news and information being broadcast from clubs to fans coming on the ranging social platforms, there is a growing issue that is rearing its head in the EFL.

As clubs make announcements and look to create more of a bond with their fans, the way that social media is used is vital to garnering the most responses and build consistent engagement with users.

The problem that this presents in the competitive EFL environment is that clubs are being sucked into the rivalries that their clubs possess and using social media to one-up their opponents with quick wit and humorous responses. While humour is generally well-received from fans of all persuasions, the ever-growing volume of sarcastic tweets and sly digs at opponents has created a lot of tension between clubs in situations that should either be kept in-house or are best left untouched by the trenches of the social media comment sections.

Basking in glory is something that every fan does and the opposite is the case for when they taste defeat, and while the players and staff at clubs are human and experience the same peaks and troughs, there is an element of professionalism that needs to be adhered to at all times.

Football clubs and players are seen as idols and their behaviours are then seen as acceptable unless outlined otherwise, so when the tweets come out point-scoring about certain aspects of a game or the build-up, the fans jump on-board too and create a ‘snowball effect’ of snarkiness.

One club who’ve been at the centre of this over the past few seasons is Leeds United, and no surprise there given the large fanbase and amount of interaction with their posts each day.

As Leeds have struggled, a lot have been keen to let them know about it but typically with good taste. Now Leeds are doing better, the club have been equally keen to let other clubs have a taste of their own medicine, and while it’s enjoyable to anyone who supports Leeds, it doesn’t help the situation.

The appointment of Marcelo Bielsa has massively boosted Leeds’ fortunes and raised their stock off the field too, with fans from far and wide taking an interest thanks to the Argentine’s arrival. With the results currently seeing them push for automatic promotion, it’s clearly a positive thing, but the social media point-scoring that comes with it is potentially a bit toxic.

Leeds aren’t the only club to ‘point-score’ online, with the vast majority of clubs happy to post a throw-away comment directed at a rival with a few hundred or thousand likes coming their way as a result.

There are times when it’s dealt with tastefully and can generate some well-played humour, with some examples here of the lighter ‘point-scoring’.

Alluding to comments from manager Lee Johnson about the nature of Leeds’ victory over Bristol City:

Them: “I thought Leeds were lucky, and got away with it” Brain: Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it#LUFC: Thanks for the two goals and three points pic.twitter.com/AbFIUazajx — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 24, 2018

Hull City sharing a moment with Cardiff City after both clubs secured draws in the last minute of their games, as the Bluebirds fought from 3-0 down to draw at Leeds:

This full-time tweet after Kemar Roofe’s controversial equaliser against Nottingham Forest, where he quite clearly handled the ball in:

FULL TIME: Kemar Roofe's late equaliser hands #LUFC a valuable point against Forest — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 27, 2018

A very similar tweet from QPR alluding to Nakhi Wells’ winner against the Whites in January, where he too handled the ball:

Leeds’ sly dig at Reading following the Royals not selling out their away allocation, with adult tickets costing £39 a pop:

📅 Reading are the latest club to not sell out their away allocation, so extra tickets have now been made available to #LUFC fans in the West Stand — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 17, 2020

The examples just around Leeds are enough to show for the problem here, however, the past week has seen a few moments lacking in taste as Elland Road became the centre of a long-awaited decision regarding the alleged racially-aggravated abuse from Kiko Casilla towards Charlton Athletic’s Jonathan Leko back in September.

The Spaniard was charged quite swiftly following the fallout of the game, but having vehemently denied the claims while the club stood with him, there was a lot of doubt over the charge and whether he would see the book thrown at him.

After an extensive process involving a number of character references from both sides of the charge, Casilla was charged on Friday night ‘on the balance of probability’, which is always the protocol for these cases, and made sense given the seriousness of the claims made by Leko.

Racism is one of the most contentious issues in society in general, regardless of sport’s impact, so it’s a topic that doesn’t warrant any extra input from the outside, let alone one of humour and a ‘point-scoring’ nature.

A timely reminder that tomorrow's match against Leeds United is dedicated to Kick It Out…#hcafc | #theTigers — Hull City (@HullCity) February 28, 2020

While the game was always intended to be dedicated to the anti-racism campaign ‘Kick it Out’, there didn’t seem like much need to dwell on this, especially when the player in question has nothing to do with Hull.

It added an extra bit of tension to a game that needed no introduction really as two rivals faced off to boost their prospects at either end of the pitch. The Championship has more than enough substance to warrant captivating its audience without the rival clubs taking aim at each other on social media over a situation that has massively divided opinion amongst Leeds fans alone and has not yet been confirmed at what Casilla allegedly said or even if he said it.

Needless to say that when the Whites strolled out of the KCOM Stadium with an emphatic 4-0 win over the Tigers, social media was the place to turn to…

Don’t worry @HullCity, you always have that time another team got a draw against us 🥴 https://t.co/JtLo8tOvUP — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 29, 2020

A timely reminder of where today’s result leaves #LUFC and Hull in the league pic.twitter.com/M0xuA2dLj1 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 29, 2020

While it was absolutely expected that Leeds would retaliate after Hull’s tweet, all it did was further emphasise the fact that both clubs’ attempts to take aim at each other undermined the severity of some very awful accusations to Casilla and saw it glossed over, which completely devalues the whole idea that BAME footballers deserve a voice to speak out on things like this. If it’s used as a tool to gain cheap likes on social media, then the clubs are missing the point of why Casilla was banned and fined such a hefty amount.

Last season, the EFL moved to stop this sort of humorous exchange on twitter with fans by reminding the clubs of the respect guidelines that they all agreed to.

This clearly hasn’t worked and the governing body has a job of stopping games from reaching boiling point before a ball is even kicked.

Hull v Leeds was always going to be an entertaining clash, given the rivalry and what was at stake for both teams, with the Casilla case going on completely in the background meaning it could have gone along just fine without the two sides going at it on Twitter.

Leeds’ performance on the pitch did the talking in the end and it should have been left at that, with their on-pitch entertainment surely enough for the fans to brag about, with the need to rip into Hull’s Twitter team.