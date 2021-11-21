‘The Championship ain’t ready’ – Many Stoke City fans react to 21-year-old’s performance and goal against Peterborough United

Stoke City strengthened their position in the Championship play-offs yesterday afternoon, with The Potters running out as 2-0 winners against Peterborough United.

The Staffordshire club made it three successive victories against Darren Ferguson’s side, jumping up the table to fourth.

It was also Stoke’s third clean sheet in a row, with The Potters dealing well with the absence of Harry Souttar.

Mario Vrancic opened the scoring for the hosts with just three minutes on the clock, with both sides having chances for a second in the first half.

This theme of both teams creating chances to add a second continued into the second half before Sam Surridge was given a red card in the 90th minute for an incident involving Posh’s Josh Knight.

However, it was the ten men of Stoke who managed to double their advantage, with Tyrese Campbell sealing the victory in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Campbell, who spent the majority of last season, and the early stages of this season out with a knee injury, has come on from the bench in all but one of Stoke’s last six games.

The exciting forward has shown glimpses on his return of what he was producing before injury halted his progress, but will be filled with confidence after netting yesterday.

Here, we take a look at how Stoke fans on Twitter have reacted to Campbell’s goal and cameo appearance…

You are an absolute star!!!!! https://t.co/ORyVdjO9DU — sharon mitchell (@sharongoLdstar) November 20, 2021

Loved it! Hard work rewarded 👏👏 — @linsnap (@linsnap) November 20, 2021

Superb to have you back and showing the quality we know you have Tye!!

And certainly came at the right time, it felt like it was slipping away till you did that!

Thank you sir 👏👏👏#Baller — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) November 20, 2021

A fab finish!!!! So good to have you back for the mighty potters 🤩 — kirsty Davies (@kirstlou81x) November 20, 2021

Quality pal!!!! Soooo good to see u score afta the time off 🔴⚪🔴⚪ — Gaz SCFC Mabbott (@GazSCFCMabbott) November 21, 2021

Fantastic stuff mate! Lovely goal and a celebration to match. Great to see! — Jamo (@ricohjam) November 20, 2021

Fabulous goal at a crucial time Tyrese. It was Ricardo Fuller-esc. I cannot pay you a higher compliment 👍 — Dr Andrew Finney (@finbo1977) November 20, 2021

the championship ain’t ready for this comeback — george (@StokeyyG2) November 20, 2021