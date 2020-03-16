Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘The champ is here and waiting’, ‘Let’s have it’ – These Huddersfield Town fans respond to social media rallying call

Published

14 mins ago

on

There’s a real uncertainty surrounding the world of football at the moment, but while there’s little happening on the pitch it’s all going off on social media.

One weekend without the game we love has seen various attempts from clubs to keep themselves entertained online, with some coming up with some entertaining ideas.

One of the best came from Leyton Orient who suggested a knockout FIFA 202o tournament.

The East London club have sent an invitation out saying that they need another 63 clubs to express their interest in taking part in order to kick-start the latest idea.

A number of high profile clubs have already agreed to take part, including the Terriers.

As you’d expect, the inclusion in such an idea has sparked quite a reaction among the Huddersfield Town fans.

Here’s what some of them have had to say.


Article title: 'The champ is here and waiting', 'Let's have it' – These Huddersfield Town fans respond to social media rallying call

