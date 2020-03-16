‘The champ is here and waiting’, ‘Let’s have it’ – These Huddersfield Town fans respond to social media rallying call

There’s a real uncertainty surrounding the world of football at the moment, but while there’s little happening on the pitch it’s all going off on social media.

One weekend without the game we love has seen various attempts from clubs to keep themselves entertained online, with some coming up with some entertaining ideas.

One of the best came from Leyton Orient who suggested a knockout FIFA 202o tournament.

🤷‍♂️ Sure, connect four is cool but we’ve got a better idea! We need 63 other teams to enter a knock-out FIFA 20 tournament. To enter, all we need is the club to RT this tweet. We will host a live draw this Tuesday… 🙏 for an away day to @ManCity #UltimateQuaranTeam #LOFC pic.twitter.com/7aycsrn48r — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) March 15, 2020

The East London club have sent an invitation out saying that they need another 63 clubs to express their interest in taking part in order to kick-start the latest idea.

A number of high profile clubs have already agreed to take part, including the Terriers.

As you’d expect, the inclusion in such an idea has sparked quite a reaction among the Huddersfield Town fans.

Here’s what some of them have had to say.

