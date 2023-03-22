Millwall have the international break to mull over their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Lions missed the opportunity to build a six-point cushion inside the play-offs against the Terriers, but now have time to re-adjust their expectations and focus on the eight enormous matches that remain in the league season.

Players and managers often talk about how having a game around the corner after a defeat can be a good thing to shift the focus and bounce back quickly, not having that may pose challenges to Gary Rowett at the training ground this week and next.

However, it could turn out to be a blessing in disguise and an improvement in the fitness of the squad should help their bid to hold off the likes of Norwich City, Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion and Watford.

Rowett provided the latest on the recoveries of three players who could contribute in the run-in when he spoke to NewsAtDen, quotes via Southwark News.

He said: "We’ve got Billy (Mitchell), Mason (Bennett) and Tyler (Burey), who aren’t a million miles away but aren’t there yet.

"I think the challenge then is that they wouldn’t have trained and played as much.

"I don’t necessarily think that, at that point, you can just chuck those players back into a team and be fine.

"We’re still going to have to try and find that balance.

"It’s not going to be one where you’ve got two or three games to get someone up to speed.

"Players are going to have to be ready to go into the team and affect the game.

"Certainly, the squad training will look a little bit healthier if those players come back with no injuries."

Mitchell would be a huge asset to the side if they can get him fit and firing before the final few weeks of the season, while Burey and Bennett would significantly upgrade the attacking depth at Rowett's disposal.

The Verdict

When the Lions are coming up against sides with a lot of miles in their legs from a brutal season, having a player with the engine of Mitchell returning will give them a massive lift.

The additions of Oliver Burke and Duncan Watmore in January have improved the strength in depth in attacking areas at The Den, but with five substitutions allowed, bringing Burey and Bennett back into the squad would give Rowett a greater hand to influence games with his alterations from the bench.

The Lions resume second tier action with a potentially vital trip to West Bromwich Albion, where a win would take them significantly closer to sealing a play-off berth.