The celebrities that supposedly support Wigan Athletic – Ever seen one at a game?

1 hour ago

Wigan Athletic are no different to any club in that they’ve got their fair share of celebrity supporters floating around. 

The Latics are, of course, back in the Championship this season and those famous fans will have a watchful eye on how Wigan are getting on in the second-tier.

It’s not been easy recently owing to a dip in results and Leam Richardson leaving his role as the club’s manager.

However, the World Cup break offers Wigan a chance to reset and, come mid-December, there’s the opportunity for the Latics to put their season back on track in a congested campaign at the bottom.

Anyway, back to those famous supporters, which we list here:

Kay Burley 

The Sky News presenter was born in Wigan and follows the Latics’ games – as you can see from the tweet below all the way back in 2013:

The 61-year-old previously worked on local newspapers in Wigan before moving into broadcast in the mid-1980s.

Stuart Maconie 

It’s reported that Stuart Maconie was a regular on the terraces at Wigan during the 1970s, before going on to watch them win promotion to the Premier League in the 2000s.

The 61-year-old is famed for being a TV presenter, radio DJ, writer, journalist and music/pop culture critic.

Paul Rowley

Paul Rowley is something of a legend when it comes to Wigan.

He was a political corespondent and also covered Wigan Athletic football matches for BBC Radio Manchester, including the period when the Latics won promotion into the Premier League.

Prior to working for the BBC, Rowley had made a name for himself at Radio City.

On November 10th 2021, Rowley retired at the age of 67.

Richard Ashcroft 

There’s plenty of conflicting reports when it comes to who Ashcroft supports, so take this one with a pinch of salt.

Ashcroft was The Verve’s lead singer, with the 51-year-old something of an alternative rock legend.

Wigan-born, plenty say Ashcroft supports the Latics, although it’s also thought he’s got a soft spot for Manchester United.

