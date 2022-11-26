The celebrities that supposedly support West Brom – Ever seen one at a game?

It has been a turbulent season for West Bromwich Albion so far in the Championship.

The club were widely expected to challenge for promotion this season, with signings such as John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu generating pre-season optimism in the Midlands, but Steve Bruce was sacked in early October after a poor start left the Baggies in the relegation zone.

Carlos Corberan was named as Bruce’s replacement has inspired a significant improvement in results at The Hawthorns, with the club going into the World Cup break outside the bottom three on goal difference.

The Spaniard, who led Huddersfield Town to the play-off final last season, has instilled the defensive stability and tactical organisation he has become renowned for.

Among those fans who will be hoping Corberan can continue to guide Albion up the table will be a number of famous faces, but which celebrities are known to support the club?

Frank Skinner

Skinner is a comedian, actor, presenter and writer who was born in West Bromwich and is a fan of his local team.

The 65-year-old currently hosts a weekly show on Absolute Radio, but is perhaps best known for the song “Three Lions” which he performed with David Baddiel and the Lightning Seeds. It was released for the England national team’s involvement in the 1996 European Championship and his since become a soundtrack for numerous tournaments, reaching number one on four separate occasions in the charts.

Adrian Chiles

Chiles is a television and radio presenter who has presented shows such as The One Show, Daybreak and Match of the Day 2 and is currently found on BBC Radio 5 Live as well as writing newspaper columns.

The 55-year-old has made no secret of his love for the Baggies. He regularly attends games and has also hosted a documentary and written a book about the club.

Liam Payne

Payne is perhaps the highest-profile celebrity who is a supporter of the club.

The 29-year-old became part of the band One Direction on The X Factor in 2010 and they have gone on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. He has also gone on to have a solo career, with two top 10 singles.

Despite being born in Wolverhampton, Payne opted to support the other Black Country side.

Sir Lenny Henry

Henry is an actor, comedian, singer, presenter and writer. He co-founded the charity Comic Relief in 1985 and has appeared in a number of television shows and films.

The 64-year-old was knighted in 2015 for his services to drama and charity.

He was born in Dudley and has been a lifelong Albion fan has spoken about his experiences supporting the club in a radio interview.