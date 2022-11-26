The celebrities that supposedly support Watford – Ever seen one at a game?

It has been a good season so far for Watford in the Championship as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Hornets were relegated from the top flight last season and currently sit fourth in the second tier table going into the World Cup break, five points from the automatic promotion places.

It has been another turbulent campaign in the dug out at Vicarage Road, with Rob Edwards sacked after just 11 games in charge in September and being replaced by Slaven Bilic, who became the 16th permanent manager since the Pozzo family took over the club in 2012.

But Bilic has done well in the high-pressured hot seat so far, winning six of his 11 games to put his side firmly in the promotion picture.

Among the fans hoping that the improved form will continue when Championship action resumes will be a number of famous faces, but which celebrities are known for their allegiance to the club?

Sir Elton John

Perhaps the most notable Watford fan, John has had a long-standing involvement with the club, becoming chairman and director in 1976.

The singer presided over the club’s rise from the Fourth Division to the First Division in the 1980s, before stepping down as chairman in 2002.

John has invested large amounts of money into the club, both as owner and by holding fundraising concerts at the stadium in 2005 and 2010.

The 75-year-old’s contribution was recognised when the Sir Elton John Stand was opened in December 2014.

Joshua grew up in Watford and is a fan of his hometown club.

The 33-year-old is a two-time unified heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medallist. He was awarded an OBE for his services to sport in 2018.

He is good friends with former Watford captain Troy Deeney and the pair have trained together.

Geri Halliwell

Like Joshua, Halliwell also grew up in Watford and supports her local team.

She was a member of the Spice Girls, who are the best-selling girl group of all time, having sold 100 million records worldwide.

The 50-year-old regularly posts about her love for the Hornets on Twitter and has been pictured in the club’s kit.

