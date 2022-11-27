The celebrities that supposedly support Swindon Town – Ever seen one at a game?

It has been a decent season for Swindon Town so far in League Two.

The Robins, who lost out to Port Vale in the play-off semi-finals last season, are again in the mix for promotion and have been in the play-off places for a large amount of the campaign.

Swindon lost manager Ben Garner to League One side Charlton Athletic in the summer, but promoted from within by appointing his former assistant Scott Lindsey as their new boss. The 51-year-old has done an excellent job in the hot seat, rebuilding the squad in the summer and delivering a team that has been competitive towards the top end of the table.

Among the fans who will be hoping that Lindsey’s side can continue their promotion push will be a number of famous faces, but which celebrities are known for their allegiance to the club?

Willie Carson

Carson was born in Scotland and is a retired jockey who won almost 4,000 races during his career. He was awarded an OBE for his services to horse racing in 1983.

He became chairman of Swindon in 2001 until 2007, securing one promotion but also suffering one relegation during his time at the helm.

The 80-year-old is also known for his appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and he finished fifth on the show in 2011.

Daisy May Cooper

Cooper is an actress and a writer, best known for playing Kerry Mucklowe in This Country. She co-wrote and created the show with her brother Charlie and won a BAFTA award for Best Female Comedy performance in 2018 for her role.

The 36-year-old was born in Gloucestershire, but is a huge Robins fan. Her character in the show wore the club’s shirt and she also famously wore a Swindon dress when she picked up her BAFTA award.

Jamie Cullum

Cullum is a singer, songwriter and radio presenter. He is mainly a vocalist and a pianist but also plays the guitar and drums.

The 43-year-old has recorded eight albums and has also hosted a weekly jazz show on BBC Radio 2 since 2010.

His father is a season ticket holder at the club and Cullum also attends games when his schedule allows.