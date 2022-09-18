The celebrities that supposedly support Swansea City

Swansea City managed to provide their supporters with something to shout about yesterday as they secured a 3-0 victory over Hull City in the Championship.

Goals from Ryan Manning, Luke Cundle and Joe Piroe sealed all three points for Russell Martin’s side at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Some of the club’s most famous fans may have been watching on from afar as the Jacks climbed up to 16th in the Championship standings as a result of this triumph.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the celebrities that supposedly support Swansea.

Did you know that they were fans?

Michael Douglas

According to Swansea’s official website, Michael Douglas is a fan of the club.

A famous actor, Douglas starred in Fatal Attraction (1987), Wall Street (1988) as well as many other movies.

Douglas also won an Oscar as a producer for One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is married to Douglas, is also a Swansea supporter.

The Welsh actress grew up in Swansea and achieved fame by featuring in The Mask of Zorro and Entrapment.

Zeta-Jones also starred in Chicago (2002), The Terminal (2004) and No Reservations (2007) as well as many other films and TV shows.

Michael Sheen

Despite growing up in Newport, Sheen is an avid Swansea fan.

The actor has featured in theatre as well as on the big screen.

Sheen is known by many football supporters for his role in The Damned United where he starred as Brian Clough during the manager’s time in charge of Derby County and Leeds United.

Rob Brydon

Rob Brydon is also believed to be a Swansea supporter.

As well as being a comedian, Brydon has also spent his career acting and hosting television programmes.

Brydon is arguably most famous for his role as Bryn West in the comedy series Gavin & Stacey which was revived in 2019 for a Christmas special.

The 57-year-old currently hosts game show Would I Lie to You which is aired on the BBC.

