The celebrities that supposedly support Swansea City – Ever seen one at a game?

Swansea City have put themselves in a good position for a promotion push this season as they sit in eighth in the Championship.

The Swans are level on points in a tightly contested top ten as several teams vying for a place in the playoffs come May.

They’re ticking along nicely under Russell Martin who will no doubt be hoping he has all the ingredients he needs for a push for the Premier League this season after falling away last year.

This will no doubt be exciting most Swansea supporters, including some of the club’s most famous fans. Here, we have decided to take a look at the celebrities that supposedly support Swansea.

Have you ever seen one at a game?

Elis James

The Welsh comedian is now based in South London but that has not taken him away from his roots, James, now 41, has been a regular at the Swansea.com Stadium in the past.

You can now see him on Sky Max alongside Matt Lucas hosting Fantasy Football.

Michael Sheen

Despite growing up in Newport, Sheen is an avid Swansea fan. The actor has featured in theatre as well as on the big screen and is known to many football supporters for his depiction of Brian Clough in The Damned United.

He has also recently been shown getting Welsh supporters fired up ahead of the World Cup with a series of inspiring speeches for the Welsh football team.

Rob Brydon

The versatile actor and presenter is well known for his role as ‘Uncle Bryn’ in Gavin and Stacey and host of the the popular panel show ‘Would I Lie To You?’.

He is also known for being a Swans supporter as well and even sent his good luck wishes to the team ahead of the 2011 playoff final.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The 52-year-old actress was born in Swansea, has earned a CBE for her work in film and is married to American actor Michael Douglas.

Michael Douglas

The 77-year-old, who has regularly been involved in Marvel films has taken a liking to the Swans since tying the knot with Zeta-Jones in 2000.