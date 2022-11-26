The celebrities that supposedly support Sunderland – Ever seen one at a game?

Following promotion from League One at the end of last season, it has been an eventful return to the Championship for Sunderland so far.

Despite the upheaval of Alex Neil leaving the club to join second-tier rivals Stoke, and Tony Mowbray’s appointment as his successor, there have still been signs of promise on the pitch from the Black Cats.

As things stand, the club are currently 15th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-offs, and four points clear of the relegation zone.

Among the many fans who will be hoping Sunderland can push on from that after the World Cup break, are a number of famous faces.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the Black Cats’ best known supporters, but have you ever seen any of them at The Stadium of Light.

Steve Cram

An Olympic silver medallist and World Championship gold medallist during his middle-distance running days, Cram is now best known as the voice of Athletics and Curling for the BBC.

Having been born in the North East, Cram is well know for being a passionate Sunderland fans, and often gets involved with the charitable arm of the club, the Foundation of Light.

Paul Collingwood

Another sporting figure who is a follower of Sunderland, Collingwood was a regular feature in England’s Test and ODI Cricket teams between 2001 and 2011.

Now involved in England cricket’s coaching setup, the County Durham former batter is also well known as a supporter of Sunderland when it comes to football.

Tim Rice

A lyricist and author, Rice is well known for working alongside the likes of Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Disney, ABBA on a number of high profile and successful musicals, songs and films.

Away from that, he has also been a fan of the Black Cats from a young age despite having no clear connection to the club, and has previously spoken on the club’s Premier League relegation battle.

Kate Adie

Adie was a regular feature on television screens for many years, as the BBC’s chief news correspondent from 1989 to 2003, where she reported from a number of major global events.

At home though, the reporter is a supporter of the Black Cats after being brought up in the area, and is another who has previously been involved with the Foundation of Light.

Melanie Hill

Another Sunderland fan who has been a regular on television for some time is Melanie Hill, with the actress having starred in the likes of Waterloo Road, The Syndicate and Coronation Street more recently.

Having been born in Sunderland, she too is a supporter of the Black Cats, and is said to regularly attend matches at the Stadium of Light.