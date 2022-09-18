The celebrities that supposedly support Stoke City

Stoke City have been languishing in the Championship for four years now, having been relegated from the Premier League in 2018 following 10 straight seasons at that level.

The Potters have struggled to make an impact in the second tier since they dropped back, with all four seasons being mid-table finishes and multiple managers have tried and failed to get them towards the play-offs.

Michael O’Neill’s time in charge came to an end last month, and coming in in his place was Alex Neil, who is already getting to grips with his squad and has recorded a thumping victory over Hull City.

But who are Stoke’s celebrity and well-known fans in the terraces? Let’s take a look.

Nick Hancock

Stoke born-and-bred, Hancock is a major television personality, best known for hosting Room 101 and They Think It’s All Over.

A lifelong Potters fan, Hancock paid a sum of £20,000 in 2001 to purchase Sir Stanley Matthews’ FA Cup winners medal, which the Stoke legend won when he played for Blackpool.

Julian Clary

Comedian Clary was born in Surrey, but is claimed to be a Stoke fan.

Aside from being a comedian, Clary has appeared on reality television shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother, which he won in 2010.

A-ha

The Norwegian pop band are perhaps the most unlikely Stoke fans ever, but their love for the club reportedly dates back to the 1970s.

Lead singer Morten Harket revealed that Stoke were huge in his native country and that is why they started to follow the Potters from afar.

They are not believed to have ever attended a Stoke match, but their interview from 2009 says they will continue to watch with interest.

Slash

The lead guitarist for famous metal band Guns N’ Roses, Slash was actually born in Hampstead but spent his early years in Stoke-on-Trent, before then moving to Los Angeles when he was a child.

He still followed the Potters from across the Atlantic Ocean though, revealing that all his father’s family were City fans and he wished the club well in 2011 before they faced Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Adrian Lewis

The two-time darts champion of the world wanted to be like Gordon Banks when he was younger, in a revelation made by himself, and was on the books of Crewe Alexandra in his youth.

He is also a big Stoke fan, which is probably why he wanted to be like ex-Potter Banks, and is one of many top darts players to hail from the city, along with the likes of Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, who supports rivals Port Vale.