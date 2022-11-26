The celebrities that supposedly support Stoke City – Ever seen one at a game?

Stoke City will be looking to try and get themselves out of the Championship as soon as they can, though this season so far has been a bit of an inconsistent one for them with them changing manager.

Alex Neil took over from Michael O’Neill earlier this year and is now aware of the challenge he faces at Stoke, with them having potential but certainly appearing far from the finished article right now.

Fans will be urging them on in the months ahead, then, but who are Stoke’s celebrity and well-known fans in the terraces? Let’s take a look…

Nick Hancock

Stoke born-and-bred, Hancock is a major television personality, best known for hosting Room 101 and They Think It’s All Over.

A lifelong Potters fan, Hancock paid a whopping sum of £20,000 in 2001 to purchase Sir Stanley Matthews’ FA Cup winners medal, which the Stoke legend won when he played for Blackpool.

If you’re that serious about memorabilia then it is fair to say you’re a fan through and through.

Julian Clary

Comedian Clary was born in Surrey, but is claimed to be a Stoke fan.

Aside from being a comedian, Clary has appeared on reality television shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother, which he won in 2010.

Clary is a regular on TV and on stage, sometimes producing some outrageous stand-up routines during his career.

A-ha

The Norwegian pop band are perhaps the most unlikely Stoke fans ever, but their love for the club reportedly dates back to the 1970s.

Lead singer Morten Harket revealed that Stoke were huge in his native country and that is why they started to follow the Potters from afar.

Morten also appeared on a series of ‘The Masked Singer’ in the last few years, with him dressing up as a viking to reflect his Nordic background.

Slash

Keeping with music – though a very different genre – the lead guitarist for famous metal band Guns N’ Roses, Slash was actually born in Hampstead but spent his early years in Stoke-on-Trent, before then moving to Los Angeles when he was a child.

He still followed the Potters from across the Atlantic ocean though, revealing that all his father’s family were City fans and he wished the club well in 2011 before they faced Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Adrian Lewis

The two-time darts champion of the world wanted to be like Gordon Banks when he was younger, in a revelation made by himself, and was on the books of Crewe Alexandra in his youth which shows he had some talent.

He is also a big Stoke fan, which is probably why he wanted to be like ex-Potter Banks, and is one of many top darts players to hail from the city, along with the likes of legendary Phil Taylor, who supports local rivals Port Vale.

Lewis is perhaps not at the heights he once was right now, but he is a supreme talent who is still one of the best darts players around to watch when in full flow.

