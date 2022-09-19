The celebrities that supposedly support Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are going well so far in League One.

After play-off heartbreak last season, the Owls will be determined to challenge for automatic promotion this season and their early form has suggested they are capable of doing so.

After nine matches, Darren Moore’s side sit fourth in the table, just four points behind first-placed Ipswich Town, who Wednesday drew 2-2 with this past weekend.

After that start, it would be fair to say the Sheffield Wednesday faithful are happy, and interestingly, among them are some celebrities.

With that said, here are three celebrities, all with a musical theme, that are reported to be fans of the Owls.

Alex Turner

Where else is there to start than Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner?

Having grown up in High Green, Turner is a life-long Sheffield Wednesday supporter according to The Star.

Turner revealed in an interview with French outlet L’equipe that he had a Wednesday shirt with Chris Waddle’s number on the back growing up.

The Hillsborough area was also namechecked in early Arctic Monkeys song ‘Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured’.

Jarvis Cocker

Sticking on the music theme, another frontman to support the Owls is Jarvis Cocker.

Cocker reportedly grew up a Wednesday fan having been born in the City.

The former Pulp founder and frontman also took part in a charity draw at half time at Hillsborough back in 2011, when he was guest of honour at Hillsborough.

Jon McClure

Last but certainly not least, another musical related Sheffield Wednesday fan is Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure.

The 40-year-old

McClure’s support for the Owls is well-publicised and he has even appeared on Soccer AM discussing the club’s fortunes back in 2019.

McClure has also previously taken part in initiatives organised by the club, such as ‘Owls in the park’ back in 2012.