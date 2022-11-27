The celebrities that supposedly support Sheffield Wednesday – Ever seen one at a game?

It has been an excellent season for Sheffield Wednesday in League One so far.

The Owls, who lost out to Sunderland in the play-off semi finals last campaign, are looking for a return to the Championship at the second attempt and are currently in contention for automatic promotion, keeping pace with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town at the top of the table.

Darren Moore is doing an excellent job at Hillsborough in rebuilding the club, but it has been a frustrating few seasons for Wednesday fans. The club reached the Championship play-offs consecutively in 2016 and 2017, but just four years later were relegated to the third tier, largely as a result of a six-point deduction for financial irregularities.

Among those fans hoping it will be a successful second half of the season are a number of famous faces, but which celebrities are known for their allegiances to the club?

Alex Turner

Turner is the front man and songwriter for the band Arctic Monkeys, who have released seven albums.

The 36-year-old grew up in High Green and has made no secret of his love for the Owls, even mentioning Hillsborough in the lyrics to one of the band’s early songs ‘Red Light Indicates Doors Are Secured’.

He names former Wednesday man Chris Waddle as one of his favourite players and had his shirt when he was younger.

Gary Cahill

Cahill recently announced his retirement from professional football after an excellent career which saw him play for teams including Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, he won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one League Cup, one Champions League and two Europa Leagues, also captaining the club. He won 61 caps for England at international level, scoring five goals for his country.

The 36-year-old was born in Dronfield and is known to be a Wednesday fan. He was even linked with a move to the Owls in 2018.

Jarvis Cocker

Cocker is a musician and presenter who was the founder, front man and lyricist of the band Pulp. He also presented Jarvis Cocker’s Sunday Service on BBC Radio 6 Music for seven years.

The 59-year-old Sheffield native is known to be a Wednesday fan and spoke about his affection for the club in an interview. He once appeared on the pitch as a guest at half time for the 50/50 draw.

Michael Vaughan

Vaughan was born in Eccles, Greater Manchester, but he and his family moved to Sheffield when he was aged nine.

The former cricketer represented Yorkshire and was also England captain for the test team, one-day international team and the Twenty20 team during his career. Vaughan won 26 of his 51 tests while captaining his country.

He is known to be a huge Owls fan and posts regularly about the club on Twitter, including previously being critical of owner Dejphon Chansiri’s running of the club.