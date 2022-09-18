The celebrities that supposedly support Rotherham United

Rotherham United’s supporters will be delighted to see their club back in the Championship once more and they will be hoping they can retain their place in the division beyond this term.

Remaining in the second tier for the long term has been too much of a challenge for the Millers in recent years – but under the stewardship of Paul Warne – they will be hoping to learn from their previous mistakes.

They may have lost the likes of Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith – but Dan Barlaser and Ben Wiles have stayed put at the New York Stadium and the midfielder duo could be integral in keeping their side in the second tier.

10 simple facts that every Rotherham United fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 ROTHERHAM UNITED WAS OFFICALLY FOUNDED IN WHAT YEAR 1920 1925

On paper, they didn’t enjoy the most spectacular summer window but they have added a few players that have played at this level regularly before and that has seemingly paid dividends for them thus far.

They are higher up the table than many people expected them to be at this stage – and their fanbase will be delighted with that – including those who are famous and are well-known for supporting the club.

Speaking of those famous faces, we take a look at three celebrities who are known to be big backers of the Millers.

Paul Elliott

Elliott is best known for being one of the Chuckle Brothers, with Paul and his brother Barry both being made Honorary Life Presidents of the club way back in 2007, with both being die-hard supporters of the Millers.

They hosted BBC show ChuckleVision for over two decades, entertaining children of multiple generations during that time and becoming household names in the process.

Not only have they featured on TV – but they have also gone on tour and endured a long-lasting career before Barry’s sad passing back in 2018.

Paul has remained active despite his sibling’s death – and is no doubt keeping tabs on the Millers as they look to remain in the second tier for the long term.

Howard Webb

Webb is a former Premier League referee and familiar to those who have immersed themselves in the world of football.

He resigned from refereeing in 2014 but has remained active in the refereeing industry – and has even been a pundit on Sky Sports – assessing refereeing decisions and providing an insight into how an official operates.

His proudest achievement though has to be taking charge of World Cup games during 2010 and 2014, overseeing a feisty final in South Africa between the Netherlands and eventual winners Spain.

He was criticised for his performance in that match for being too lenient, but holds a good reputation domestically and is fondly remembered by many.

The 51-year-old has been spotted watching the Millers before.

Mat Nicholls

Perhaps the least recognisable name in this list to many is Nicholls – but he’s still pretty famous as a drummer in the band Bring Me The Horizon.

Born locally, it’s no real surprise he’s grown a love for the club, though the likes of local rivals Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday would have been vying for his support too.

He’s a true Miller though, meeting up with the club’s players and coaching staff in the past and speaking openly about his love for the second-tier side.

And from that interview with Shoot, it looks as though it was his father who played an integral role in getting him to support the club!