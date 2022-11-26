The celebrities that supposedly support Rotherham United – Ever seen one at a game?

It’s been an eventful start to the 2022/23 campaign for Rotherham United supporters, who may well appreciate a little breather from Championship action due to the World Cup break.

They flew out of the blocks in their first season back in the second tier and were scrapping near the business end of the table before seeing manager Paul Warne depart to join Derby County and Matt Taylor drafted in as his replacement.

The target this term was always going to be staying up in the Championship and Taylor will be a popular figure among supporters if they can do that.

As with all EFL fanbases, there are some famous faces among the New York Stadium faithful.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the celebrities that supposedly support the Millers – have you ever seen one at a game?

Howard Webb

Surely a recognisable figure for any fans of English football, Howard Webb is one of the most famous referees of the modern era.

Webb, who retired as a ref in 2014, is also a big fan of the Millers and has been pictured at games in the past.

Paul Chuckle

Likely the Rotherham fan that’s closest to national treasure status, Paul Chuckle is famously a big supporter of the Millers.

He is known across the UK for his part in the Chuckle Brothers alongside his brother Barry, who has now sadly passed away.

Chris Wolstenholme

The first of multiple musicians on this list, Muse bassist and backing singer Chris Wolstenholme is a Rotherham fan.

Wolstenholme confirmed his love for the Millers in an interview with Absolute Radio in 2012.

Mat Nicholls

Bring Me the Horizon the drummer Mat Nicholls is another in the music industry with a burning passion for the Yorkshire club.

Nicholls even formed a friendship with Warne and visited his staff in 2019.