The celebrities that supposedly support Reading

Reading will be desperate to record an improved finish this term following a disastrous 150th anniversary campaign last term.

They are currently on the right tracks with the Royals currently sitting in the play-off zone – but heavy defeats against the likes of Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Sunderland this term are a concern and they will need to tighten up their defence if they want to be successful.

It proved to be their defence that let them down during the 2021/22 campaign and the likes of Scott Dann and Liam Moore being out of action isn’t exactly helping, with a lack of competition at centre-back unlikely to maximise performance levels.

The fact they were able to conduct some shrewd business in recent months despite their restrictions has given many of their supporters hope, including some of the more famous faces at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

No, we’re not talking about the players or former England international Paul Ince, but those who are notorious for their roles in other industries and are loyal Royals!

Speaking of the Berkshire outfit’s celebrity fans, we take a look at three who are known to be big supporters of the second-tier side.

Chris Tarrant

The television presenter is best known for being the former host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Not only has he hosted that show, but also Channel 5 programme Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railways and has also been a radio presenter in the past as an established broadcaster.

Being born in the local area, it’s perhaps no surprise that the 75-year-old is a fan of the Berkshire outfit and has been for a considerable amount of time, attending games at the Royals’ old ground Elm Park.

Although he knows former chairman Sir John Madejski, he seemingly prefers to keep a low profile and though he isn’t too outspoken about the club, it looks as though he’s a firmly loyal supporter.

Damian Green

He was born in Wales – but the politician has been the Member of Parliament for local constituency Ashford since 1997 and during that time – he has been able to be close to the Royals.

The 66-year-old was first a government minister under David Cameron but was promoted by Theresa May as he worked as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Minister for the Cabinet Office and First Secretary of State, with the latter being the most senior position.

He hasn’t been in the Cabinet since then though with Boris Johnson and current Prime Minister Liz Truss opting against keeping him as a close ally at this stage.

Green is a well-known supporter of the Royals – so keep a close look out for him if you do go to the Select Car Leasing Stadium! It’s currently unclear whether he manages to get to many games though.

Irwin Sparkes

Sparkes is the lead vocalist of The Hoosiers, who are potentially best known for their single “Goodbye Mr A”.

This song appeared in FIFA 08 and is a tune fondly remembered by many of those who have been playing the game for many years, but many people won’t know that Sparkes is a supporter of the Berkshire side.

His band may have been formed after a period of time in the United States – but he was born in Reading and grew up in the town – potentially enabling him to grow a love for Paul Ince’s side.

If the Berkshire outfit are promoted to the Premier League at some point, surely The Hoosiers and The Amazons should combine to create a special anthem?