The celebrities that supposedly support Reading FC – Ever seen one at a game?

Reading’s main assignment this season will be to remain afloat in the Championship amid their battles with injury issues and EFL restrictions which have limited their incoming summer business.

Although many supporters will be desperate to see their club at the top end of the division, they will be realistic enough to know that survival would be a decent achievement this term and they are currently on course to achieve their mission.

Many teams are still packed together quite closely in the second tier at this stage though, so they will need to make the Select Car Leasing Stadium a fortress again following their disappointing loss against Preston North End earlier this month.

Currently sitting in 12th place though, they will be happy enough with their progress, though their disappointing form in recent times shows there’s work that needs to be done during the World Cup interval.

England’s 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday will have made many Reading supporters happy – but others will just be wanting league action to return as quickly as possible!

Speaking of their supporters, we take a look at three of their celebrity fans. Have you ever seen one, two or perhaps all three at a game?

Chris Tarrant

The broadcaster is best known for previously presenting the ITV show Who wants to be a Millionaire?

Jeremy Clarkson has taken over since – but Tarrant enjoyed many memorable moments on the game show, awarding £1m to several people during his time in the top seat.

Also enjoying a long spell on Capital Radio, his children have followed in similar footsteps with both Toby and Fia taking on radio presenting roles.

He has switched to Channel 5 to present multiple series of his show Chris Tarrant: Extreme Railways, getting the opportunity to travel around the world, but the series hasn’t returned for a while now.

The 76-year-old, who was born in the local area, has also had time to watch the Berkshire outfit in action and may get even more time to go to the SCL Stadium if he retires from broadcasting at some point.

Damian Green

Another recognisable name on this list is Green, who remains a Member of Parliament for Ashford and has been representing the consistency since 1997.

Considering that was the year when the Labour Party destroyed the Tories, winning this seat would have been seen as an achievement at the time even though it’s considered a Conservative safe seat.

Undertaking many ministerial roles under David Cameron, he was promoted to First Secretary of State by Theresa May for a brief period in 2017 and has since become Chair of the One Nation Conservatives Caucus.

Judging by many polls, his party won’t be in government after the next election but he will be hoping Rishi Sunak can turn things around.

Irwin Sparkes

Many FIFA fans will know The Hoosiers for their song Goodbye Mr A – a hit that will be recognised by many following its release in 2007.

Sparkes is the front man of the band – and they are still very much active – currently touring Europe as they look set to visit France, Germany and the Netherlands over the next year.

He isn’t someone who has just supported the club from far away though, being born in the local area and even spending “hours” supporting the club at the SCL Stadium.

Have you ever seen him there?